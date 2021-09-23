Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market to Recover by 2025 to Reach $158.29 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030 covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for anti-infective drugs which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The global anti-infective drugs market is expected to decline from $132.16 billion in 2020 to $116.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $158.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major companies in the anti-infective drugs market include Gilead; Merck & Co; GlaxosmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Johnson & Johnson.



The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of branded and generic anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture branded or generic anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections.

The anti-infective drugs industry includes establishments that manufacture antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti-helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites, and antiprotozoal agents to treat protozoan infections. The anti-infective drugs market is segmented into antibiotics; antivirals; antifungals; and others (anthelminthic, antiprotozoal).



North America was the largest region in the global anti-infective drugs market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global anti-infective drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global anti-infective drugs market.



Anti-infective drug manufacturers are investing in programs to develop drugs to treat drug resistant infections. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs.

The anti-infective drugs market is expected to be restrained by the increasing number of antimicrobial resistance cases due to growing ineffectiveness of conventional anti-infective drugs such as penicillin.

Antimicrobial resistance is the final stage of the adaptation process of microorganisms such as bacteria to the environment developing the ability to resist the effects of anti-infective drugs. This is mainly caused by the overuse and misuse of anti-infective drugs such as antibiotics.

The excessive use and misuse of anti-infective drugs increases the rate of the bacteria's resistance, with an estimated 70% of bacteria ever discovered already being resistant to at least one anti-infective drug which was commonly used to treat them in the past. Increasing incidences of bacteria's resistance to anti-infective drugs are expected to limit the use of anti-infective drugs, affecting the market's growth.



The anti-infective drugs market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organ systems.

Drug trial processes such as target identification, validation, and screening are being executed through OOC and stem cell technologies. These technologies are considerably reducing the drug discovery costs and generating reliable predictions on drug efficiency and human safety. Another area of development is physiology-simulation modelling, in which the integrated physiology of the human organism, in both health and disease, is simulated through a computer program.

Eli Lilly and Pfizer have adopted Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform to conduct simulation models in early stages of the drug discovery process that are operational within hours, whereas traditional models take weeks to conduct simulations. The wide adoption of these technologies is expected to drive the anti-infective drugs market in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Infective Drugs



9. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)

11.2. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Others

11.3. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Others

11.4. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

11.5. Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Prescription-Based Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

12. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Metrics

12.1. Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Anti-Infective Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



