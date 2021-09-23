Global Tele pharmacy Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Pipeline Health Holdings, McKesson Ventures and MedTel Services Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tele pharmacy Market (2021-2026) by Type, Component, Delivery Mode, Devices, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key factors, such as rising awareness about the tele pharmacy, improving medication administration, and advancing digital technology will help in the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of internet users and rising internet penetration is also boosting the market growth. Operational and technical issues associated with host IT system, integration along with lack of overall management in dispensing medications for the patients, and prevalence of insufficiently skilled pharmacist are the restraining factors of tele pharmacy market.



Privacy issues and operational & technical issues associated with host IT system and integration are the major challenge to the growth of this market.



Recent Developments

1. One Touch Telehealth announces its new software release, Version 5.0: 'Beyond Virtual Care.' Carrie Chitsey, Co-Founder and CEO says that, 'With the increase in video telehealth amid COVID-19, virtual care is here to stay. We fast-tracked our new release given the 500%+ increase in the use of video telehealth from our client base and insights from our customers on what they need to be successful in virtual patient workflows.' - 10th November 2020

2. Pipeline Health agrees to $ 1.5 Mn settlement over Illinois hospital acquisition - 28th July 2020

3. Pipeline Acquires Business Unit from Health Enterprises to Provide Tele pharmacy Services in Iowa and Nebraska and Establishes Long-term Partnership. - 10th August 2017



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Pipeline Health Holdings., Medication Review, Inc., North West TelePharmacy Solutions, McKesson Ventures, Pipeline Health Holdings, Mitsui & Co., Inc., MedTel Services, TelePharm, LLC, One Touch Telehealth, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Inc., and Telepharmacy Solutions, Inc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



