Global Tele pharmacy Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Pipeline Health Holdings, McKesson Ventures and MedTel Services Among Others

Key factors, such as rising awareness about the tele pharmacy, improving medication administration, and advancing digital technology will help in the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of internet users and rising internet penetration is also boosting the market growth. Operational and technical issues associated with host IT system, integration along with lack of overall management in dispensing medications for the patients, and prevalence of insufficiently skilled pharmacist are the restraining factors of tele pharmacy market.
Privacy issues and operational & technical issues associated with host IT system and integration are the major challenge to the growth of this market.
Recent Developments
1. One Touch Telehealth announces its new software release, Version 5.0: 'Beyond Virtual Care.' Carrie Chitsey, Co-Founder and CEO says that, 'With the increase in video telehealth amid COVID-19, virtual care is here to stay. We fast-tracked our new release given the 500%+ increase in the use of video telehealth from our client base and insights from our customers on what they need to be successful in virtual patient workflows.' - 10th November 2020
2. Pipeline Health agrees to $ 1.5 Mn settlement over Illinois hospital acquisition - 28th July 2020
3. Pipeline Acquires Business Unit from Health Enterprises to Provide Tele pharmacy Services in Iowa and Nebraska and Establishes Long-term Partnership. - 10th August 2017
Some of the companies covered in this report are Pipeline Health Holdings., Medication Review, Inc., North West TelePharmacy Solutions, McKesson Ventures, Pipeline Health Holdings, Mitsui & Co., Inc., MedTel Services, TelePharm, LLC, One Touch Telehealth, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Inc., and Telepharmacy Solutions, Inc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Telepharmacy Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising awareness about the tele pharmacy
4.2.1.2 Improving medication administration
4.2.1.3 Advancing digital technology
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Operational and technical issues associated with host IT system
4.2.2.2 Integration along with lack of overall management in dispensing medications for the patients
4.2.2.3 Prevalence of insufficiently skilled pharmacist
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 The growing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of tele pharmacy
4.2.3.2 Rapid innovations in the Tele pharmacy
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Privacy issues
4.2.4.2 Operational & technical issues associated with host IT system and integration
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inpatient
6.3 Remote Dispensing
6.4 IV admixture
6.5 Remote Counselling
7 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Services
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmacy Consultation
7.3 Remote Order Entry
8 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Monitors
8.2.2 Peripheral medical device
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Integrated Software
8.3.2 Standalone Software
9 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Delivery Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On Premise
9.3 Web Based
9.4 Cloud Based
10 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Devices
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Computers
10.3 Smartphones
10.4 Tablets
10.5 Kiosk
11 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Applications
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals
11.3 Small Pharmacies
11.4 Nursing Home
11.5 Medical Offices
11.6 Prisons
11.7 Military Base and War Ships
12 Global Tele pharmacy Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Spain
12.4.6 Rest of Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.4 Indonesia
12.5.5 Malaysia
12.5.6 South Korea
12.5.7 Australia
12.5.8 Russia
12.5.9 Rest of APAC
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Qatar
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
12.6.4 United Arab Emirates
12.6.5 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & Fundings
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Pipeline Health Holdings.
14.2 Medication Review, Inc.
14.3 North West TelePharmacy Solutions
14.4 McKesson Ventures
14.6 Mitsui & Co., Inc.
14.7 MedTel Services
14.8 TelePharm, LLC
14.9 One Touch Telehealth
14.10 Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Inc.
14.11 Telepharmacy Solutions, Inc.
15 Appendix
