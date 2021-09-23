Global protective coatings market size to surge past USD 18 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide protective coatings market , appraised USD 13.1 billion in 2020, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over 2021-2027 and reach a valuation of USD 18.7 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe.

The document fragments the domain in terms of technology, resin type, end-use industry, application, and geography, following which it identifies the top revenue prospects in these sub-markets as well as the factors governing their progression. Proceeding further, the research literature provides insightful data on the competitive arena by profiling all the leading companies in terms of their product offerings, financials, and strategic undertakings.

Expanding civil building and infrastructure sector along with rising necessity of efficient processes as well as equipment and devices with longer lifespans are augmenting the industry growth. Moreover, escalating demand for maintenance of existing substrates will present new expansion avenues for businesses in the upcoming years.

On the contrary, high costs of raw materials and energy will negatively impact the industry during the forecast period.

For the uninitiated, protective coatings are typically thin layers of a material that is applied to a substrate to serve as a barrier against corrosion. These coatings can be metallic or non-metallic and are applied using multiple methods. They also find application in abrasion resistance, fire protection, heat resistance, and more.

End-use industry overview:

Global protective coatings industry, based on end-use sector, is fragmented into offshore structures/oil & gas, marine, petrochemical, cargo containers, power generation, civil building & infrastructure, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, and others.

The civil building and infrastructure segment is slated to generate robust product demand in the upcoming years for use in different surfaces to strengthen surface properties such as adhesion and corrosion, appearance, scratch resistance. This can be ascribed to heavy construction expenditure across the globe. In fact, Statista cites that global spending on the construction industry is estimated to rise from USD 12 trillion in 2019 to USD 14.8 trillion by 2025.

Regional landscape summary:

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the major contributors to global protective coatings market expansion. Among these, APAC is touted to lead in the industry growth in the forthcoming years, fueled by surging demand for coatings in end-use industries in line with rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies like India and China.

Global Protective Coatings Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Solvent based

Powder Coatings

Water based

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market, by Resin Type (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Zinc

Alkyd

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market, by End-use Industry (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Offshore Structures/Oil & Gas – Exploration, Production & Transmission

Marine

Petrochemical – Refineries & Chemical Processing

Cargo Containers

Power Generation

Civil Building & Infrastructure

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market, by Application (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Chemical Resistance

Abrasion Resistance

Fire Protection

Heat Resistance

Pipe Coatings

Tank Linings

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Protective Coatings Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

RPM International Inc.

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Sherwin-Williams Co.

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Protective Coatings Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Protective Coatings Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Protective Coatings Market, by Resin Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Protective Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Protective Coatings Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Protective Coatings Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Protective Coatings Market Dynamics

3.1. Protective Coatings Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing demand from civil building & infrastructure industry

3.1.1.2. Increasing need for efficient processes and longer life of equipment and devices

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. High prices of raw materials and energy

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing demand for maintenance of existing substrates

Chapter 4. Global Protective Coatings Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Protective Coatings Market, by Technology

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Protective Coatings Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Protective Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Protective Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Solvent Based

5.3.2. Water Based

5.3.3. Powder Coatings

5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Protective Coatings Market, by Resin Type

b. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Protective Coatings Market by Resin Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Protective Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Protective Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Epoxy

6.3.2. Polyurethane

6.3.3. Acrylic

6.3.4. Alkyd

6.3.5. Zinc

6.3.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Protective Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

c. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Protective Coatings Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Protective Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Protective Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Offshore Structures/Oil & Gas - Exploration, Production & Transmission

7.3.2. Petrochemical - Refineries & Chemical Processing

7.3.3. Marine

7.3.4. Cargo Containers

7.3.5. Power Generation

7.3.6. Water & Wastewater Treatment

7.3.7. Civil Building & Infrastructure

7.3.8. Food & Beverages

7.3.9. Others

Chapter 8. Global Protective Coatings Market, by Application

d. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Protective Coatings Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Protective Coatings Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Protective Coatings Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Abrasion Resistance

8.3.2. Chemical Resistance

8.3.3. Fire Protection

8.3.4. Heat Resistance

8.3.5. Corrosion Resistance

8.3.6. Pipe Coatings

8.3.7. Tank Linings

8.3.8. Others

Chapter 9. Global Protective Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

