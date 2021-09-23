Global Aluminum Die Casting Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Telecommunication, Building & Construction), by Production Process, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminum die casting market size is expected to reach USD 35.64 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the telecommunication sector, coupled with the increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive and aerospace industries, is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.



Die casting is a process performed by forcing molten aluminum into a steel die (mold) under pressure. Based on production process, the market is segregated into pressure die casting and other processes. Pressure die casting is further segmented into high and low, where the former constitutes a larger share owing to its higher production rates. On average, European vehicles consist of 80-100 kilograms of high pressure die casting (HPDC) components. Other types of die casting include vacuum and squeeze, which find use in applications, such as solar sensors and turbine blades.



Aluminum die casting components are extensively used in numerous industries, including transportation, industrial, building and construction, telecommunication, consumer durables, and energy. The transportation industry is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period as it is the key consumer of aluminum die casting. Aluminum die-cast parts are used in general road and sports road transportation, heavy vehicles, and aerospace sectors.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Progress in manufacturing activities in developing economies of the region is propelling product demand. For instance, in September 2020, Hyundai Motor began production at its second plant in Vietnam, which is expected to increase the production capacity by 140%.



Rising product demand has led to increased competitive rivalry in the market. Major market players are set to gain a competitive edge and recover their losses from the previous year owing to the pandemic, through means of strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and increasing production capacities.



Aluminum Die Casting Market Report Highlights

Based on application, telecommunication is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements and rising investments in the sector

In the pressure die casting production process segment, HPDC held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high preference for HPDC among casting manufacturers owing to the high efficiency of the process

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 on account of the increasing investments in developing economies pertaining to capacity expansions, especially in the transportation industry

In North America, the U.S. accounted for a revenue share of over 64.0% in 2020. Rising construction spending, coupled with EV production in the country, is expected to prove fruitful for the market growth during the coming years

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Aluminum Die Casting Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.3.2. Manufacturing Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Business Environmental Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Aluminum Die Casting Market: Production Process Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Aluminum Die Casting Market: Production Process Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Pressure die casting

4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.3.2. High pressure die casting

4.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.3.3. Low pressure die casting

4.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)



Chapter 5. Aluminum Die Casting Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Aluminum Die Casting Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Transportation

5.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.3.2. General road transportation

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.3.3. Sports road transportation

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.3.4. Heavy vehicles

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.3.5. Aerospace & aviation

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.4.2. Agricultural equipment

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.4.3. Construction equipment

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.4.4. Others

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.5. Building & Construction

5.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.6. Telecommunication

5.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.7. Consumer Durables

5.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.8. Energy

5.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)



Chapter 6. Aluminum Die Casting Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Competitive Scenario

7.2. Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of raw material suppliers, distributors, and other prominent manufacturers

7.3.2. List of potential customers



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Alcoa Corporation

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Alcast Technologies

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product Benchmarking

8.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. Consolidated Metco, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. Dynacast

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. Ryobi Ltd.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. Shiloh Industries

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.7. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.8. George Fischer Ltd.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9. Martinrea Honsel

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.10. Madison-Kipp Corporation

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

