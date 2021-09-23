Worldwide Sodium Peroxide Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium peroxide Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Sodium peroxide from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as theUnited States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sodium peroxide as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Bleach
- Fungicide
- Disinfectant
- Oxidant
- Other
Types Segment:
- Experimental Class
- Industrial Grade
Companies Covered:
- Solvay
- Akzonobel
- Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical
- Energy Chemical
- Macklin
- Bailingwei Technology
- Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical
- Beijing Universal Century Technology
- Hanhong Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Sodium Peroxide Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Sodium Peroxide by Region
8.2 Import of Sodium Peroxide by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
9.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
10.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
11.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
12.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
13.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Sodium Peroxide Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size
14.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Sodium Peroxide Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size Forecast
15.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Solvay
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Solvay
16.1.4 Solvay Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Akzonobel
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Akzonobel
16.2.4 Akzonobel Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical
16.3.4 Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Energy Chemical
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Energy Chemical
16.4.4 Energy Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Macklin
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Macklin
16.5.4 Macklin Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Bailingwei Technology
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Bailingwei Technology
16.6.4 Bailingwei Technology Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical
16.7.4 Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Beijing Universal Century Technology
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Beijing Universal Century Technology
16.8.4 Beijing Universal Century Technology Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Hanhong Group
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Hanhong Group
16.9.4 Hanhong Group Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
