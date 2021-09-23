Worldwide Sodium Peroxide Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium peroxide Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Sodium peroxide from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as theUnited States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sodium peroxide as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Bleach

Fungicide

Disinfectant

Oxidant

Other

Types Segment:

Experimental Class

Industrial Grade

Companies Covered:

Solvay

Akzonobel

Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical

Energy Chemical

Macklin

Bailingwei Technology

Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical

Beijing Universal Century Technology

Hanhong Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Sodium Peroxide Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Sodium Peroxide by Region

8.2 Import of Sodium Peroxide by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

9.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

10.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

11.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

12.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Sodium Peroxide Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

13.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Sodium Peroxide Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size

14.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Sodium Peroxide Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Sodium Peroxide Market Size Forecast

15.2 Sodium Peroxide Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Solvay

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Solvay

16.1.4 Solvay Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Akzonobel

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Akzonobel

16.2.4 Akzonobel Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical

16.3.4 Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Energy Chemical

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Energy Chemical

16.4.4 Energy Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Macklin

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Macklin

16.5.4 Macklin Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Bailingwei Technology

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Bailingwei Technology

16.6.4 Bailingwei Technology Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical

16.7.4 Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Beijing Universal Century Technology

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Beijing Universal Century Technology

16.8.4 Beijing Universal Century Technology Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Hanhong Group

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Sodium peroxide Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Hanhong Group

16.9.4 Hanhong Group Sodium peroxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awtqo3