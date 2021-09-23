Global and China Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture Market Report 2021: Smart Cars with New EEA, AP AUTOSAR and Middleware OS will be the Focus of Many Tier1 Suppliers

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Software-Defined Vehicle Research Report 2021: Architecture Trends and Industry Panorama" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For smart cars with new EEA, AP AUTOSAR and middleware OS will be the focus of many Tier1 suppliers

Automakers are committed to defining more unified middleware communications and services to reduce development costs and system complexity. Operating software (OS) and middleware are the underlying software components that promote the separation of software and hardware.

Even if automakers choose to develop their own operating systems, they will also rely on standard middleware products provided by suppliers. In particular, the architecture of the basic software platform is extremely important, because it can greatly improve the development efficiency of software for the application layer.

Automotive electronic software standards mainly include AUTOSAR, OSEK/VDX, etc. Among them, AUTOSAR has been developing for more than ten years, and has formed a complex technical system and extensive development ecology, as the mainstream of vehicle control operating systems. AUTOSAR includes Classic and Adaptive platforms, designed for safety control and autonomous driving respectively.

The Classic AUTOSAR platform, based on the OSEK/VDX standard, defines the technical specifications of vehicle control operating systems. With an operating system based on the POSIX standard, the Adaptive AUTOSAR platform can provide standardized platform interfaces and application services for operating systems that support the POSIX standard and diverse applications.

At present, the world-renowned AUTOSAR solution vendors include ETAS (Bosch), EB (Continental), Mentor Graphics (Siemens), Wind River (TPG Capital), and Vector, KPIT (a US-based company began in India as a joint venture) and so on.

In China, overseas suppliers, including EB, ETAS, VECTOR, etc., dominate the development tool chain and basic software under the Classic AUTOSAR standard, followed by domestic suppliers like Neusoft Reach, Huawei, Jingwei Hirain, etc. In terms of Adaptive AUTOSAR, suppliers are still in their infancy. Continental EB cooperates with Volkswagen to apply AP AUTOSAR and SOA platforms to ID series battery-electric vehicles of the Volkswagen MEB platform.

Previously, China's automotive basic software architecture standards and industrial ecology were relatively backward. Following the trend of automotive intelligent transformation and upgrading, domestic vendors have focused on AP AUTOSAR and launched corresponding middleware and tool chain products to seize market opportunities.

In November 2020, Neusoft Reach fully upgraded NeuSAR, an AUTOSAR-based system platform developed by itself for next-generation automotive communication and computing architectures, to the version 3.0, featuring ASIL-D functional safety, information security function expansion, high-performance SOA protocol stacks, virtual verification solutions, full support for SOA, application dynamic deployment, vehicle-cloud collaboration solutions and the like.

Neusoft Reach's basic software product NeuSAR builds a horizontal software platform that can realize effective decoupling of software and hardware. It converts the core functions and algorithms of Neusoft Reach's products into SOA services and provides them to application developers through standardized interfaces so as to support flexible application development modes.

In addition, the vehicle-cloud integrated system built by Neusoft Reach connects the in-vehicle SOA services with the cloud through the vehicle-cloud collaboration middleware, and combines the cloud service platform with big data and CP/SP aggregation capabilities to enable the intelligent application scenarios of vehicle-cloud collaboration vertically.

NeuSAR, developed by Neusoft Reach independently, is compatible with the latest version of the AUTOSAR standard. It not only supports traditional ECU development, but also provides a wealth of basic software, middleware and development tools for software development based on domain controllers and new EEA. NeuSAR is widely used in domain control systems such as autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits, chassis power, and body control under the next-generation architecture.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Software Defined Vehicle

1.1 Software Architecture Trends in EEA Evolution

1.2 Intelligent Vehicle Software Architecture

1.3 Intelligent Vehicle Software Business Models and Prospects

1.4 Cost Structure of Intelligent Vehicle Software

1.5 Industry Chain Software Defines Vehicle Strategy



2 Basic Software (System Kernel, Middleware and SOA)

2.1 Vehicle Operating System

2.2 Hypervisor

2.3 AUTOSAR

2.4 The Value of Domain Control Middleware will be Highlighted

2.5 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

2.6 Basic Software Business of Neusoft Reach

2.7 Basic Software Business of Huawei

2.8 Basic Software Business of iSOFT

2.9 Basic Software Business of Jingwei Hirain Technologies

2.10 SAIC Z-ONE Software

2.11 Zlingsmart

2.12 Elektrobit (EB)



3 Autonomous Driving Software Architecture

3.1 Autonomous Vehicle Control Operating System

3.2 Autonomous Driving Functional Software and Open Source Platform

3.4 Autonomous Driving Algorithm Application Software

3.5 HD Map

3.6 Autonomous Driving Simulation

3.7 Neusoft Reach

3.8 Huawei

3.9 TTTech & Technomous

3.10 Enjoy Move Technology

3.11 Nullmax



4 Intelligent Cockpit Software Architecture

4.1 Composition and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

4.2 Intelligent Cockpit Operating System

4.3 Cockpit Hypervisor

4.4 Cockpit Middleware

4.5 In-vehicle Voice Interaction

4.6 DMS/OMS Software

4.7 Other Interaction Software

4.8 HMI Design and User Experience

4.9 Neusoft

4.10 Huawei

4.11 Megatronix

4.12 ThunderSoft

4.13 ArcherMind Technology

4.14 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics

4.14.10 AAOP Cooperation Cases



5 Telematics Software Architecture

5.1 V2X CVIS

5.2 Cloud Service Platform

5.3 OTA

5.4 Automotive Cyber Security

5.5 TSP Service

5.6 Neusoft

5.7 ABUP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jw23u