Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 September 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2021

Effective from 1 October 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: 0.1070% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.3030% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2021: -0.3630% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 September 2021

Effective from 27 September 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 September 2021 to 27 December 2021:

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 September 2021: 0.4570% pa

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 September 2021: 0.4570% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment