Notice of Results

Acacia Pharma to Report its Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 June 2021 on 30 September 2021

Conference Call to be held on 30 September at 14.00 CEST/08.00 EST

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 23 September 2021, 13:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that it will report its interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2021 at 07.00 CEST on Thursday 30 September.

A presentation by Acacia Pharma’s senior management team will be webcast live the same day at 14.00 CEST (08.00 EST) and will include an update on progress with the US commercialization of Barhemsys® and Byfavo®.

The webcast can be accessed from www.acaciapharma.com and a recording will be available after the event.

The interim results report will be available at www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors section from 07.00 CEST on 30 September and slides for the conference call will be made available shortly before the start.

As previously announced, Acacia will also hold a KOL webinar later today at 18.00 CEST/12.00 EDT. Advanced registration is required, and details can be found on our website under the Media/Events section.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@medistrava.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, Barhemsys® (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

Byfavo® (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. Byfavo is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.