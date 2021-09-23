Creative Live! Mic M3: You won’t wanna drop this mic

Milpitas, California, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Live! Mic M3, a plug-and-play USB microphone that allows users to record and sound like professionals while streaming, gaming, or even conferencing. It sports Cardioid and Omni microphone polar patterns, studio-grade recording resolution and real-time mic monitoring, making it the perfect all-round audio input solution for content creation and better communications with any PC or Mac.

Creative Live! Mic M3 offers users greater versatility across different use cases as it is designed with two 14mm condenser capsules for dual polar pattern types, Cardioid and Omni, which can be easily switched via the control knob. With the Cardioid pattern, it is most suitable for single-person recordings, like streaming a gameplay, as it is a front-focused mode and is best used to capture sounds made directly in front of the mic. On the other hand, the Omni pattern is an all-angle mode that works better to capture sounds equally from all directions and is great for use with groups, like a podcast recording with two or three hosts.

With up to 24-bit / 96 kHz high-resolution recording, Creative Live! Mic M3 offers clearer recordings to add that dash of audio oomph to the user’s livestreams, podcasts, conference calls, or even just everyday conversations. Adding to that, the microphone also comes with a dedicated mute button and real-time mic monitoring, which allows users to easily make adjustments on the fly.

Equipped with a built-in headphones port, detachable pop filter, and an adjustable table stand, Creative Live! Mic M3 serves as the perfect microphone for budding content creators and even those working from home as it offers crystal clear and studio-quality audio without the hefty price tag.

Creative Live! Mic M3 is attractively priced at US$59.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/LiveMicM3 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

