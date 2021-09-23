Enthusiast Gaming Launches Project GG Alpha

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today provided an update on the development of its social network for gamers, Project GG. Project GG will be a cross-platform, gaming-centric social network, uniting gaming and esports fans on desktop and mobile. The Company announced that it has deployed an initial invitation-only release of Project GG (“Project GG Alpha”).



Project GG will enhance the Company’s ability to deliver a more complete fan experience with a targeted, engaged, and personalized product for gamers and customers alike and represents a significant step towards the Company’s evolution to becoming a technology-powered, media, esports, and entertainment company.

“Gaming is a core part of the identity of gamers around the world. We’ve long dreamed about creating an ecosystem where those gamers can show off their unique gamer identity and connect with others who share the same passion - and Project GG’s Alpha release is the first step to creating such a place,” said Menashe Kestenbaum, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “With the expansive reach and expertise that Enthusiast Gaming has cultivated through the years we are in a unique position to build a product that has the potential to disrupt the landscape of the gaming industry.”

Key features of Project GG will include:

Ability to Create a Unique Gamer Profile: Users of Project GG will have the ability to create a custom profile, using a universal gaming ID, and identifying their previous rankings, events attended, favourite games, and hardware.





Users of Project GG will have the ability to create a custom profile, using a universal gaming ID, and identifying their previous rankings, events attended, favourite games, and hardware. Custom Content Feeds: Project GG will integrate with popular gaming platforms including Steam, Xbox Live, and Battle.net, which will allow users to link their gaming IDs in one centralized location. These linked IDs will enable Project GG to automatically integrate game titles the users play, as well as their ranks and statistics, which enables the generation of a customized content feed and user experience.





Project GG will integrate with popular gaming platforms including Steam, Xbox Live, and Battle.net, which will allow users to link their gaming IDs in one centralized location. These linked IDs will enable Project GG to automatically integrate game titles the users play, as well as their ranks and statistics, which enables the generation of a customized content feed and user experience. Extensive Game Library: Project GG will recognize and categorize against a library of over 10,000 games. If a user connects their gaming platform IDs, their content will be automatically curated against the game titles they play. Alternatively, users will have the ability to search and select individual game titles to add to their library.





Project GG will recognize and categorize against a library of over 10,000 games. If a user connects their gaming platform IDs, their content will be automatically curated against the game titles they play. Alternatively, users will have the ability to search and select individual game titles to add to their library. Social Media Integration: Users will have the ability to connect existing social media accounts (including Twitch and Twitter) inside Project GG, providing a single feed from which to find friends, watch and follow popular streamers and content creators, and to share gaming content.





Users will have the ability to connect existing social media accounts (including Twitch and Twitter) inside Project GG, providing a single feed from which to find friends, watch and follow popular streamers and content creators, and to share gaming content. Matchmaking and Discovery: Gamers will have the ability to discover new friends with common interests, and to compete in both casual and professional competitions through the discovery features. Gamers will also have the chance to form teams, earn the opportunity to play against top streamers and content creators, or to connect with professionals to coach them to reach the next level.





Gamers will have the ability to discover new friends with common interests, and to compete in both casual and professional competitions through the discovery features. Gamers will also have the chance to form teams, earn the opportunity to play against top streamers and content creators, or to connect with professionals to coach them to reach the next level. Trust and Accountability Ratings: Cheater detection systems will flag suspicious behaviour, while gamers can also improve trust rankings by providing additional information and being “vouched for” by friends and fellow gamers.

Project GG is intended to initially target the English-speaking gaming market. Deployment and initial growth strategies for Project GG include utilizing the Company’s media and content platform to aggregate users inside Project GG. The Company’s media and content platform generated approximately 10.4 billion views of content in Q2 2021. The Company also intends to utilize its talent roster to draw audiences into Project GG. The Company’s talent roster includes relationships with over 500 gaming content creators and influencers. The product will be monetized through targeted advertising, premium content, subscription offerings, and web/in-app purchases, with other monetization streams still under consideration by the Company.

Project GG Alpha will serve as a test version of the gaming social network, while offering feedback to Enthusiast Gaming’s design and user experience teams. Project GG Alpha is expected to be live until early 2022, at which time Project GG will transition to a beta version.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted Gen Z and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

