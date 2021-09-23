Bunker Hill Announces Completion of Geophysics Survey; Enters Into US$2,500,000 Bridge Loan Financing

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce completion of the field portion of its ground geophysical survey previously announced on June 16, 2021. The focus of the program now turns to data compilation and analysis, with results to be released in the coming weeks.



Concurrently, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a loan of US$2,500,000 to support near-term working capital requirements.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “Our exploration team was tasked to identify new mineralization near to both the surface and existing infrastructure. The completion of this geophysics survey is an important step in their on-going campaign, and we look forward to reporting its findings and next steps. We are also pleased to have secured bridge financing to support our working capital requirements as we complete our project finance process.”

GEOPHYSICS SURVEY COMPLETION

The program began on July 21st and ended with the final line survey being completed on Sept 20th. In total, 23 lines were surveyed covering over 1,200 acres across the southwestern portion of the Bunker Hill land package. All of the field data has been acquired and sent off for QAQC and inversion. Preliminary results show a high level of data integrity, well-defined lithologic distinctions, and multiple major faults that cross the survey area.

Preliminary chargeability data in Figure 1 below shows the clear lithologic distinction between the Prichard Formation argillites (high chargeability – illustrated in red/yellow) and quartzites from the Revett and St. Regis Formations (low chargeability – illustrated in blue/green) found in the survey area. The areas of low chargeability are of particular interest given that mineralization at the Bunker Hill Mine is typically hosted within quartzites and siltites of Revett and St. Regis formations.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c9f6159-1b7c-4e50-836d-c59dec7b5042

Once analysis is complete, the Company will use the data to identify potential near-surface drill targets that could complement production and delineation drilling related to the rapid restart of the Bunker Hill Mine. Given the proximity of major fault structures and lithologic sequences to areas of historic production, results could indicate the potential for follow up drilling from existing workings underground.

Finalized data from the geophysics survey is expected by the beginning of November 2021.

BRIDGE LOAN FINANCING

The Company has entered into an agreement for a loan of US$2,500,000 (the “Loan”), with a maturity date of the earlier of March 15, 2022, or the date at which more than US$10,000,000 of equity in the Company is raised in aggregate, beginning September 22, 2021.

The Loan will be used for working capital purposes while the Company continues to pursue longer-term, non-dilutive financing opportunities as part of its ongoing project finance process. The Company has no immediate plans to pursue an equity financing.

The Loan will also be used to purchase a land parcel contiguous to the Bunker Hill Mine (the “Land”) for approximately US$200,000. The Land will be available as security for the Loan.

Interest on the outstanding principal balance shall accrue daily and be calculated, in arrears, at the rate of 15% per annum and payable at maturity. There are no other fees or costs payable in relation to the Loan, which may also be repaid at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of Resource Development Associates Inc. and a consultant to the Company, is an Independent “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting at the Qualified Person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release.

