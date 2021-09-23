Corizon Health Wins Medical Contract at Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the company has won the health services contract with the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company was awarded the four-year contract with a two-year renewal option after a competitive RFP process. Corizon Health will begin its service on October 17, 2021.



“Corizon is honored to be chosen as the provider of healthcare to the patients at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center,” said Corizon CEO James Hyman. “Our team looks forward to this new and exciting partnership with the site leadership, corrections staff, and the communities of Bernalillo County.”

By partnering with local services within the community, Corizon will support the new contract and patients with Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and re-entry programs. Community partners include Duke City Recovery Toolbox outpatient clinic for addiction recovery and mental illness and RxOutreach to provide bridge medications to the newly released. A dedicated re-entry website will also be available.

“Throughout the bid process and into activation, Corizon has focused on local partnerships to successfully reintegrate individuals back into their community,” said Steve Tomlin, Corizon senior vice president of business development. “We are committed to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our patient population by promoting wellness and embracing innovation and are eager to provide excellent comprehensive health care, while also focusing on the reduction of recidivism.”

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center has an average daily population of 1,451.

“Bernalillo County is dedicated to providing quality medical, dental and mental health services at the Metropolitan Detention Center,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Charlene Pyskoty. “Licensed healthcare professionals from Corizon will provide the services for mental health issues, addiction treatment, suicide prevention, as well as physical health and infectious disease control and the county has full-faith in Corizon’s direction to the betterment of inmate care at MDC.”

