Global Study: Nearly Nine in Ten Employees (89%) Would be Willing to Take a Pay Cut if Their Employer Let Them Choose Their Work Device

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the results of an independent global survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, of 2000 employees and 500 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) on the importance of employee choice and the future of work. Key findings reveal that 87% of respondents surveyed said choosing their own work device was of importance to them, so much so that 89% of respondents said they’d be willing to sacrifice part of their salary for it.

“Employee experience is impacted by the technology they use more than ever before,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Giving employees the choice of what technology they work on has incredible value, not only to workers, but to their organizations as well. Establishing a choice program with the right technology partners can help employers attract and retain talent, while boosting employee creativity and productivity.”

Employee Choice can Help Employers Attract and Retain Talent During a Period of Mass Exodus

According to a recent study by Microsoft, more than 40% of employees are thinking about leaving their job in 2021.

In the study conducted by Vanson Bourne and Jamf, 70% of respondents say that they would be more likely to join a company, and 75% say that they would be more likely to stay at a company, if they could choose their own devices. More than nine in ten respondents (91%) report benefits from an employee choice program, including increased productivity, positivity and feeling more valued. Two thirds (66%) of respondents said that being forced to use a device that they did not choose would negatively impact their perception of the organization.

But employee choice remains more of an opportunity than a reality for many companies. Despite the strong incentives to let employees choose their own work device, only 40% of respondents surveyed report their organization offers choice. Top challenges reported by ITDMs to offering employee choice include difficulty in effectively managing different laptops (41%), supporting different operating systems (39%), time (38%) and cost (37%) associated with offering individualized work technology packages.

Offering Apple May Help Organizations Prepare for the Future of Work

Organizations across the world are focused on future-proofing their workplace to meet both remote employee demands and future flexibility for hybrid work. Looking forward to 2022 and beyond, nearly two-thirds (62%) of employees say they will work both at home and in the office, and nearly half (47%) anticipate continuing to do so through 2025.

When it comes to the technology used at work, employees are looking for specific attributes, including most commonly, performance/speed, operating systems and battery life.



Additionally, of the surveyed employees who only use an Apple device at work, 65% have used a non-Apple device in a work capacity. When comparing Apple users’ experiences using their Apple device against their experience using non-Apple devices at work, they reported a much better experience with the former. For example, these respondents reported improvements in productivity (87%), self-sufficiency (87%) and creativity (86%) when using Apple devices.

But the pandemic has not only had an impact on how employees use their devices. Over half (55%) of ITDMs reported fewer issues managing Apple compared to non-Apple devices. This research also found that over half (58%) of ITDMs report Apple devices to be easier to secure, compared to 42% of ITDMs about non-Apple devices.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted in summer 2021 by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by Jamf. A total of 2,000 employees from enterprises across the US (400), UK (300), France (300), Germany (300), the Netherlands (100), Japan (200), Australia (150), Mexico (100) and India (150) were interviewed. Respondents had to be from organizations with 100 or more employees and were from both the private and public sectors.

Additionally, 500 global IT decision-makers (ITDMs) from both the public and private sectors in the US (200), UK (100), France (100) and Germany (100) from organizations with 1,000 or more employees were interviewed.

The interviews were conducted online and were undertaken using a rigorous multi-level screening process to ensure that only suitable candidates were given the opportunity to participate. Unless otherwise indicated, the results discussed are based on the total sample.

