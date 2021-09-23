Plum CEO to Share Talent Development Insights at 2021 HR Technology Conference

Amid a period of sustained uncertainty compounded by the Great Resignation, connecting the right people with the right roles has become increasingly important. To achieve this, employers need to understand the human potential of individuals and nurture development across the employee lifecycle. During the HR Technology Conference, Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and co-founder of Plum, will present two sessions exploring how organizations can assess and optimize talent, reduce bias and bring efficiency into the hiring process and identify a diverse pipeline of future leaders sooner.



On Tuesday, September 28, MacGregor will join a panel discussion featuring founders and CEOs about helping women gain representation in the C-suite. The session will look at actionable strategies and solutions, including upskilling, reskilling and coaching, to support women on their journey.



MacGregor will also present on Friday, October 1, with Doug Haaland, Vice President, Global Talent Management at Whirlpool, about how predictive talent data helps reveal human potential and enable organizations to match people to roles where they’ll thrive. Session attendees will learn how access to this data works to optimize hiring processes and improve candidate and employee experiences to boost quality of hire and increase long-term retention.

