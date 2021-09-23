CarAdvise Receives MOTOR Top 20 Award

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarAdvise is excited to announce an award from MOTOR as one of their Top 20 most innovative companies in the automotive industries. The MOTOR Top 20 Awards is one of the longest-running and most recognized award programs in the U.S. Awards will be presented this year at the 2021 APPEX Products Expo in Las Vegas, NV on November 2nd-4th.

For 2021, the MOTOR Top 20 awards recognized innovative automotive tools, equipment, and products. This year, MOTOR also included any unique, new processes, or solutions in the automotive industry. Companies that implemented new processes, experiences, or work environments applied for the award making the competition even more rigorous

“We are pleased to be awarded this honor from MOTOR for 2021,” commented Greg Tepas, CarAdvise Founder and CEO. “CarAdvise technology has come a long way in since we started in 2017 and we are proud of being awarded for our innovative product that continues to pave a new path in car care.”

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace and mobile app technology for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only technology to compare prices for maintenance services at over 25,000 shops, 35+ national brands, and 1000’s of independent shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings. In addition to their fleet app, FleetAdvise, CarAdvise can be accessed through their native mobile app available at the Apple App Store and Google Play as well as via mobile webapp or their website.





About MOTOR

MOTOR is headquartered in the automotive capital of the world and employs nearly 300 talented staff members. Many are ASE and I-CAR certified—providing customers with thousands of years of collective automotive experience. MOTOR has been a part of the vehicle aftermarket industry for over 100 years.

