Anexinet Expands Executive Team To Amplify Recent Acquisitions And Accelerate Services Growth—From The Glass To The Cloud

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership to enhance market focus and add new sales and delivery expertise. Steve Johnson joins as president, and Matt Merriman joins as executive vice president, Services and Delivery. The new leadership addition supports the company's strong acquisition momentum and aligns new levels of technical competency and business acumen with the existing client-focused execution—for a decisive competitive advantage.



The recent acquisitions of SereneIT and Light Networks broaden Anexinet's services around data centers, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and automation as well as Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions respectively. As the company assimilates additional technologies and services into its existing portfolio and expands its geographic focus, additional decision-making expertise is needed.

“The addition of our new executive leadership will support Anexinet’s rapid growth trajectory and continued commitment to surpassing client expectations,” said Brian Glahn, CEO, Anexinet. “Both Steve and Matt have a people-first philosophy and operational experience needed to take charge of our momentum and lead the way to stronger client relationships."

Johnson joins the company from Anexinet's owner, Mill Point Capital , where he was an executive partner focused on the Anexinet platform, advising on potential acquisitions. As a serial entrepreneur, Johnson fueled the innovative culture and focused go-to-market strategies required to accelerate growth for many young technology companies. As president at Anexinet, he will leverage these skills of cultivating technology disruptors to help shape the company and drive growth.

"Over this last year, I formed relationships with many Anexinet team members and have seen, first-hand, the passion that they have in regard to supporting our clients’ success and solving their business challenges through technology," Johnson said. “I look forward to working together to identify innovative technology and opportunities as well as contribute to the company's already impressive growth."

Merriman brings extensive delivery and operational leadership expertise to Anexinet. He joins the company through the recent acquisition of Light Networks, where he served as vice president of operations. In addition to Light Networks, Merriman has over 20 years of leadership experience at key technology services companies such as Strategic Products and Service (SPS), Prosys, and Presidio.

"Anexinet’s growth and value creation are well known in the industry," Merriman said. "I look forward to making a notable contribution to this strong momentum and working alongside such a talented team."

