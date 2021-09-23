FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Naidira Alemova, a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to Crain’s fourth annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting.



Ms. Alemova, who has been named to the list for two consecutive years, was among 67 women recognized across the New York City area. The award recognizes women professionals for their career achievements in accounting and consulting.

Ms. Alemova is a member of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption. Her experience covers the execution of anti-money laundering sanctions (“AML”) and fraud risk assessments. She has performed AML and U.S. sanction reviews for several major international banks in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice investigations of U.S. sanctions violations.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com