KemPharm to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021. The live presentation will be available via webcast from the conference’s virtual platform.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 28, 2021 Time: 1:20 p.m., ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/kmph/2086560

Dr. Mickle and members of the KemPharm management team will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical company executives. Investors may register for the event by using the webcast link provided above, or by contacting their Cantor Fitzgerald sales representative.

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Mickle’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.kempharm.com.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSTM, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

