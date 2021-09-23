Hexagon Purus to showcase world class hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies at CIIE

Join us at the German Pavilion for the fourth annual China International Import Exposition (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2021.



Hexagon Purus will showcase its world class cylinder and systems technologies for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) at CIIE 2021. CIIE is a premier exhibition that brings nation-wide market and government attention to international products and services.

The Chinese government has developed a comprehensive plan to industrialize all key technologies to produce Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) for mass market in the country. Their objective is to have 50,000 FCEVs on road by 2025, and 1 million after 2030. Most of these are expected to be light utility trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. But major Chinese OEMs are also targeting now the FC passenger car market in the second part of this decade.

Over the last 15 years, in Europe and the Americas, Type 4 cylinder technology has taken strong lead over Type 3 as the pressure vessel of choice for competitive and safe lightweight containment for energy gases (CNG/RNG and CHG) on vehicles and gas distribution trailers. The lower weight, longer cycle life and lower cost associated with Type 4 cylinders is considered to be the game changer for mass adoption of FCEVs.

Hexagon Purus is a separately listed subsidiary of the Hexagon Group. The Group has a production heritage of more than four decades, making safe and cost-efficient Type 4 cylinders as well as complete vehicle fuel systems and distribution solutions for energy gases in Europe, North America, and now also in China.

On March 2, 2021, Hexagon Purus, signed two joint venture (JV) agreements with CIMC Enric, a leading Chinese manufacturer of energy equipment (3899.HK) that encompass cylinder and systems production for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen distribution in China and Southeast Asia.

The cooperation with CIMC Enric is a highly compelling partnership: Hexagon Purus’ world class Type IV hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies and designs have nearly four decades of proven safety track record behind them – and CIMC Enric has extensive expertise in Type 1/2/3-cylinder technology and liquid gas storage development and long-standing relationships with large Chinese vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and gas distribution companies.

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and together with CIMC Enric, pave the way to 30·60 dual carbon goals in China and zero emission commercial transport in Southeast Asia” says Urs Laeuppi, CEO Hexagon Purus China.

