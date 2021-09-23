Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. qPCR & Multiplexing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Next Generation Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
- The Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
- LOAC & RT-PCR Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
- In the global LOAC & RT-PCR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Almac Group
- Cepheid
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- Genomic Health
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Janssen Global Services
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Myriad Genetics
- Novartis AG
- Opko Health
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for qPCR &
Multiplexing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for qPCR & Multiplexing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for LOAC & RT-PCR by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for LOAC & RT-PCR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Technologies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomarker
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomarker Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for CTC Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for CTC Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Proteomic
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Proteomic Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Analysis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Genetic Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutic
Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Companion
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Companion Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Prognostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Prognostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Screening
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Cancer Screening by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Risk Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR & Multiplexing, Next
Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker Development, CTC
Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic Monitoring,
Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk
Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
