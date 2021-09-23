Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Ashland, BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial active ingredient market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2026.

The future of the global antimicrobial active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, make up, toiletries, and fragrances applications. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of naturally sourced antimicrobial ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing antimicrobial products.

The analyst forecasts that natural antimicrobial active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.



Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as antimicrobial ingredients are used in the formulations of skin care products to extend the effectiveness of creams and lotions, and to avoid the risks of side-effects caused by microbial activities.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.

Some of the antimicrobial ingredient companies profiled in this report include Ashland, BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG.

Features of the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

Market Size Estimates: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size by various segments, such as application and source in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the global antimicrobial active ingredients market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global antimicrobial ingredients market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Application

3.3.1: Skin Care

3.3.2: Hair Care

3.3.3: Oral Care

3.3.4: Makeup

3.3.5: Toiletries

3.3.6: Fragrances

3.4: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Source

3.4.1: Natural

3.4.2: Synthetic



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Region

4.2: North American Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, Toiletries, and Fragrances

4.2.2: Market by Source: Natural and Synthetic

4.2.3: The United States Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.3: European Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.4: APAC Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

4.5: ROW Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Market Share Analysis

5.2: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Source

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: Ashland

7.3: Lonza

7.4: Croda International

7.5: Clariant AG

