Global Neurovascular Catheters Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurovascular Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Access Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Catheters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $757.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Neurovascular Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$757.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$858.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Balloon Catheters Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Balloon Catheters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$458.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$610 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$547.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Biomerics
- Concentric Medical, Inc.
- DePuy Synthes (a Johnson and Johnson company)
- Imperative Care Inc.
- Integer Holdings Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medtronic (a Johnson and Johnson company)
- Microvention, Inc.
- Penumbra, Inc.
- Raumedic AG
- Stryker
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Catheters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Access Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Catheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Embolization
Catheters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Embolization Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolization Catheters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Balloon Catheters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Balloon Catheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Balloon Catheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Microcatheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Microcatheters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Microcatheters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain Aneurysm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Brain Aneurysm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Aneurysm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Arteriovenous
Malformations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Arteriovenous Malformations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Arteriovenous
Malformations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Embolic Stroke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Embolic Stroke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Embolic Stroke by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brain
Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters
by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations,
Embolic Stroke and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformations, Embolic Stroke
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters,
Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
Type - Access Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon
Catheters, Microcatheters and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Access
Catheters, Embolization Catheters, Balloon Catheters,
Microcatheters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Neurovascular Catheters by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Catheters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurovascular
Catheters by Application - Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous
Malformations, Embolic Stroke and Other Applications -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032332/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________