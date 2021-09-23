Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $80.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032330/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HVAC Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.5% CAGR and reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Walls & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 22.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR

- The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.

- Lighting Segment to Record 21.2% CAGR

- In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Altura Associates, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Johnson Controls International plc

Kingspan Group plc

NetZero Buildings

Rockwool Group

Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Solatube International Inc.

SunPower Corporation

