Earth Alive Announces US$180,000 Soil Activator™ Sale to New Customer in California

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has completed a US$180,000 sale of its non-crop specific and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)-approved organic microbial biofertilizer, Soil Activator®, to a new customer in California.



“This landmark sale, which follows Soil Activator’s registration under the Organic Input Material Program of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, will lead to the application of our product on over 1,000 acres of almond, walnut and pistachio orchards of various ages over the next few months,” said Earth Alive CEO Michael Warren. “There are almost two million acres of production in these crops in California and we look forward to working with producers to positively impact their soils’ health and productivity.”

“This order builds on the work we have done on various orchard, vine and shrub crops in Latin America over the past several years,” added Simon Neufeld, Director of Research and Development. “We are excited to focus on managing soil biology in these three crops, and we look forward to demonstrating the value that Soil Activator brings to this farm.”

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

