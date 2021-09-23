Jourdan Announces Drilling Program has Successfully Intersected New Eastern Extension of Li Pegmatite

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all of its first four drill holes of its fall drilling campaign have intersected the spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern position (see Fig. 1).



Drill hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Mineralization Description VAL21-2-1 145 146.2 1.2 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-2 52 53 1 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-2 87 89.4 2.4 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-2 94.2 95.5 1.3 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-3 18.1 18.6 0.5 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-3 23 24.35 1.35 Spodumene Around 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-3 207.2 209 1.8 Spodumene Around 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 16.8 17.1 0.3 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 20.5 21.5 1 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 36.2 36.7 0.5 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 40.7 41.7 1 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 45.7 46 0.3 Spodumene 5% spodumene with local zones with up to 10% Spodumene VAL21-2-4 167.4 171.25 3.85 Spodumene 10% spodumene with local zones with up to 15% Spodumene

The Company’s 2000m diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled in 2011 along the western side of the Company’s Vallée property, which borders the North American Lithium mine. This drilling campaign aims at completing two more fence lines across the expected lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm, which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west. 10 holes of approximately 200m depth each are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatite swarms identified by the trenching of the bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The assay results from the bulk sample revealed high Li 2 O grades (for more information, please see the Company’s press release dated April 29, 2021), which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration and exploratory drilling along the strike and depth extents of its Vallée property.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “Our drill program continues to provide encouraging results. Having all four holes hit the anticipated Li-bearing, spodumene-rich pegmatite swarm in a new direction is a clear indication that there is potentially more mineralization on our properties than we had initially expected. Having visited the site recently, it was apparent from the level of activity in the area that the global demand for lithium has not slowed. The Company intends to use the results from this drill program to establish a resource in the near term. Furthermore, with such a world class exploration team assembled and led by Dr. Rompel, I have no doubt that Jourdan will realize its goal of becoming Canada’s next lithium producer.”

Jourdan’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “We are excited about the first intersections and proving up the eastern extension of the expected Li-bearing pegmatite swarm on our Vallée property. We intend to continue to build on these intercepts with the intention of delineating the entire extent of the expected lithium deposits existing east of the North American Lithium mine.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

