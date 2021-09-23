OKD and Brandfire become Evolve Agency Group

Burlington, ON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today OKD Marketing (with MJM Media and A3H Imaging) announces its merger with Brandfire Marketing (and Brandfire CX) becoming Evolve Agency Group. The decision to join forces is the result of the shared values and strategic vision of partners Len Olynyk, Brent Clifford and Rob Levy. The agencies’ shared business philosophies have enabled them to evolve and thrive during a relentless pandemic that has challenged other firms.

During a new and dynamic era, being independent, entrepreneurial and mid-sized helps the agency group stay on top of the Canadian landscape and market insights. Their combination of talent, capabilities and knowledge has created a highly adaptable, cross-platform agency that remains intimately engaged with each client’s project. As well, clients are benefiting from streamlined and more efficient processes.

“The way to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace where change is the only constant is to embrace it – to adapt and evolve,” says Brent Clifford, Executive Partner, Evolve Agency Group and Managing Partner, OKD Marketing. “This combination of services is what our clients have been asking for. They want to expand their marketing options through innovative content and platforms. We’ve listened.”

Bringing together experts from different fields, Evolve Agency Group creates unique marketing solutions that work in today’s world of new mediums, new norms and even new business models. Their core values, track record, plus new skills generate better results, even during an economic downturn.

“Our shopper-focused viewpoint is key to our strategic and creative direction,” says Rob Levy, Executive Partner, Evolve Agency Group and President, Brandfire Marketing. “Applying this lens to the evolution of cross-platform marketing, as well as both online and in-person customer experience, is what differentiates us.”

With 40 years of experience, the agency’s continued growth includes 18 new hires in the first half of 2021 with more to come. The importance of including different perspectives is championed through the diverse senior leadership team. A wide range of ethnicities and gender equity reflects the changing face of Canadian consumers.

“The willingness to evolve is part of our DNA,” says Len Olynyk, Executive Partner, Evolve Agency Group and President, OKD Marketing. “Internally with staff, and externally with clients, we continue to adapt our work as the market evolves.”

LinkedIn: Evolve Agency Group: Overview | LinkedIn

Web: www.evolve.ca

About Evolve Agency Group:

The Evolve Agency Group is an independent, fully integrated marketing and advertising agency based in the Greater Toronto Area, with offices in Burlington, Markham, and Hamilton. We are a diverse group of more than 80 talented professionals who are passionate about delivering thoughtful, deliberate solutions for our clients - we love creating ideas that spark action. With collaboration being the core to our success, we apply a full spectrum approach that melds media, creative, technical and strategic solutions. We serve more than 100 active clients across a variety of diverse industries, and our work is seen across Canada and the United States. Since our start in 1981, we have evolved into a $20mm company with continued plans for growth.

Attachment