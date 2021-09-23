ReShape Lifesciences™ Featured in BioTuesdays

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the company was highlighted in this week’s BioTuesdays feature article, titled “ReShape Lifesciences forging weight loss and metabolic health solutions”. The article stemmed from ReShape Lifesciences CEO Bart Bandy’s interview with BioTuesdays’ Editor in Chief Leonard Zehr.



“We have all the ingredients in place to deliver safe, effective and sustainable therapies that address a growing global health crisis associated with increased prevalence of obesity, associated COVID-19 risk factors and metabolic diseases, including diabetes, cancer and hypertension,” stated Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences™, as quoted in the interview with BioTuesdays. “We provide solutions and patient engagement across the full physician-led weight-loss continuum, differentiating ourselves from competitors who are focused on a single vertical.”

ReShape Lifesciences’ lead product, Lap-Band®, with over 1,000,000 placements worldwide, provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more aggressive surgical stomach-stapling weight loss procedures.

Created over a decade ago, BioTuesdays covers small and medium sized healthcare companies to provide invaluable exposure for innovative technologies and compelling investment stories within the industry.

The full article can be viewed online here.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed March 11, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contacts:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Assistant Vice President

The Ruth Group

646-536-7019

dboateng@theruthgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4158e06-4be6-42d3-9ace-9a989551d7ca