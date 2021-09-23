SADA Helps Evite Achieve Triple Digit Growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading, global business and technology consultancy and top Google Cloud partner, announces that it has been helping Evite, the leader in online event planning, respond to changing business conditions and expand its use of Google Cloud.



Since 2018, Evite has been shifting to a consumer-focused business model aimed at helping customers find the products and services they need to support the events they are hosting or attending. This change was accelerating until the onset of the pandemic, whose lockdowns caused a major disruption to Evite’s business. Evite, which had been a Google Cloud and SADA customer before the pandemic, immediately reached out to SADA to help it identify opportunities to reduce costs while maintaining flexibility to ramp up when business returned.

“SADA said, ‘What’s happening with your business and how can we help?’ I had never heard that before from a technology company,” said Victor Cho, CEO of Evite. “They really wanted to understand what we were going through. That’s the mark of a great partner.”

Today, Evite’s business runs on Google Cloud. In addition to Google Cloud Platform, the company uses Google Analytics, Google Optimize and Google Workspace, Google’s productivity and collaboration suite. It’s also beginning to use Google Cloud’s ML capabilities to create better customer experiences.

“I’d say 95% of our day-to-day workflow is happening on Google Cloud solutions,” said Cho. “Google Drive is where all of our core documents sit. Google Meet is our standard video conferencing system. We’ve put Chromebooks in all our conference rooms. It’s all very fluid and seamless.”

The combination of Google Cloud and SADA, which has earned numerous Google Cloud Specializations and offers the widest range of Google Cloud services in the channel, has allowed Evite to navigate through a difficult period and come out strong on the other end, with its business growing 100% or more year-over-year in multiple areas.

“At a technical level, I’ve always been impressed with SADA, and strategically they just get it,” said Cho. “They were there for us when our chips were down and now, the decision to work with Google Cloud and SADA is allowing us to scale faster than we ever thought possible.”

“I’ve been using Evite for 20+ years but it wasn’t until we began working together that I really appreciated how visionary the company is,” said John Campbell, Vice President of Customer Experience & Innovation at SADA. “The pandemic has been a gut-punch to so many businesses, and the fact that Evite has turned things around is a huge credit to Victor and his team. We’re thrilled to have helped them with their transition to Google Cloud and to collaborate better with Google Workspace. They stayed nimble and made the right investments. Evite truly is one of the great internet success stories.”

