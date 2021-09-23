Osisko Drilling Returns 632 g/t Au Over 5.3 Metres in Lynx

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Significant new analytical results presented below include 87 intercepts in 21 drill holes (10 from surface, 11 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s results once again underscore the impressive high-grade nature of the Windfall system, especially in the Lynx. Infill drilling has gone very well throughout this drill campaign and expansion holes, like today’s impressive result from Caribou of over a kilogram of gold, highlight the strong near resource growth potential.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 632 g/t Au over 5.3 metres in OSK-W-21-1432-W6; 1,096 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-W-21-2549; 60.4 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0851A; 79.3 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-21-0871; 92.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0741; 89.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2531-W2; 78.4 g/t Au over 4.2 metres, 57.7 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, and 53.3 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in WST-21-0872; and 37.2 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2555. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1432-W6 960.7 962.9 2.2 16.4 LX4_3437

Lynx 4

including 961.4 962.2 0.8 41.8 970.9 976.2 5.3 632 42.7 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 973.3 974.3 1.0 1355 100 and 974.3 974.9 0.6 3210 100 OSK-W-21-1827-W6 886.0 888.0 2.0 9.88 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 886.5 886.8 0.3 46.8 980.0 982.2 2.2 6.54 UDD_4511

Underdog

including 980.7 981.0 0.3 39.7 OSK-W-21-1882-W6 743.9 746.0 2.1 4.12 UDD_4121 Underdog 807.9 810.0 2.1 12.2 UDD_4120

Underdog

including 807.9 808.4 0.5 47.9 920.0 922.0 2.0 5.02 UDD_4515

Underdog

including 920.3 920.6 0.3 30.6 947.0 949.0 2.0 6.16 UDD_4511

Underdog

including 947.7 948.0 0.3 34.4 956.0 958.0 2.0 4.97 UDD_4510

Underdog

including 957.7 958.0 0.3 13.0 OSK-W-21-1949-W8 746.0 748.0 2.0 10.7 LXM_3345 Lynx 1065.0 1067.0 2.0 5.90 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2287-W6 1323.3 1325.4 2.1 19.7 LX4_3445

Lynx 4

including 1323.7 1324.2 0.5 47.9 1330.0 1334.0 4.0 4.49 LX4_3445 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2416-W6 926.3 928.6 2.3 18.5 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 926.6 926.9 0.3 49.7 940.0 942.0 2.0 20.1 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx 949.0 951.0 2.0 11.4 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx 970.0 972.2 2.2 4.21 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2479-W9 635.9 638.4 2.5 6.43 UDD_4101 Underdog 660.0 662.0 2.0 21.7 20.8 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 661.1 661.5 0.4 105 100 672.0 674.0 2.0 6.82 UDD_4104 Underdog OSK-W-21-2503-W3 1026.6 1028.7 2.1 5.13 TLX_3155 Lynx HW OSK-W-21-2531-W2 893.5 896.7 3.2 6.29 UDD_4101

Underdog

including 896.4 896.7 0.3 18.8 942.9 944.9 2.0 15.1 UDD_4100

Underdog

including 944.5 944.9 0.4 63.3 950.8 952.9 2.1 15.4 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 951.1 951.4 0.3 46.4 964.2 966.2 2.0 89.0 51.8 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 964.2 965.2 1.0 175 100 1054.0 1056.0 2.0 25.8 16.9 UDD_4511

Underdog

including 1055.7 1056.0 0.3 160 100 1060.2 1064.8 4.6 5.81 UDD_4511

Underdog

including 1060.2 1061.0 0.8 21.8 1131.6 1134.0 2.4 3.62 UDD_4513

Underdog

including 1131.6 1131.9 0.3 18.9 1083.7 1087.8 4.1 4.87 UDD_4514

Underdog

including 1083.7 1084.1 0.4 24.4 OSK-W-21-2537-W2 905.0 907.1 2.1 16.6 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 906.3 906.7 0.4 69.7 919.1 921.4 2.3 16.7 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 919.8 920.3 0.5 46.6 943.5 945.7 2.2 30.3 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 945.0 945.7 0.7 92.1 999.0 1001.0 2.0 48.9 17.5 TLX_3169

Triple Lynx

including 1000.0 1000.3 0.3 309 100 OSK-W-21-2548 692.0 694.0 2.0 4.43 CA2_2212

Caribou

including 692.3 692.7 0.4 21.4 OSK-W-21-2548-W2 714.0 716.2 2.2 14.9 CA2_2220

Caribou

including 715.2 715.6 0.4 77.1 OSK-W-21-2551-W2 854.0 856.2 2.2 4.76 LX4_3414 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2555 647.5 651.4 3.9 37.2 CA2_2233 Caribou OSK-W-21-2564 734.0 736.0 2.0 27.0 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 735.1 735.5 0.4 97.2 OSK-W-21-2571 545.0 547.2 2.2 4.56 CA2_2232 Caribou 555.4 557.6 2.2 3.79 CA2_2232 Caribou 568.2 570.8 2.6 14.1 CA2_2211

Caribou

including 570.0 570.8 0.8 34.7 OSK-W-21-2575 644.2 648.4 4.2 13.5 CA2_2241

Caribou

including 647.6 648.4 0.8 58.9 OSK-W-21-2580 87.0 89.3 2.3 4.71 F51_6008

F-51

including 87.8 88.5 0.7 13.5 OSK-W-21-2582 118.7 121.0 2.3 16.3 F51_6008

F-51

including 120.0 121.0 1.0 29.0 WST-21-0741 124.0 126.0 2.0 92.9 35.5 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 124.4 125.1 0.7 264 100 WST-21-0839 315.8 318.0 2.2 11.2 TLX_3168

Triple Lynx

including 315.8 316.8 1.0 24.0 WST-21-0843 105.0 107.0 2.0 9.18 LXM_3304

Lynx

including 105.0 105.9 0.9 18.7 WST-21-0851A 492.2 495.6 3.4 60.4 48.6 LX4_3430

Lynx 4

including 494.9 495.6 0.7 157 100 WST-21-0852A 587.4 589.9 2.5 21.5 LX4_3427

Lynx 4

including 588.9 589.5 0.6 43.3 WST-21-0854A 631.9 634.0 2.1 28.4 LX4_3448

Lynx 4

including 631.9 632.9 1.0 59.5 638.6 641.0 2.4 4.24 LX4_3448

Lynx 4

including 638.6 639.0 0.4 15.7 WST-21-0858A 511.6 513.6 2.0 3.86 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 WST-21-0871 536.5 539.0 2.5 79.3 30.1 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 536.5 537.1 0.6 305 100 WST-21-0872 278.0 280.8 2.8 53.3 39.9 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 279.7 280.3 0.6 163 100 294.0 297.0 3.0 57.7 40.1 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 294.5 295.2 0.7 176 100 WST-21-0873 459.0 461.0 2.0 58.1 31.3 LSW_3502

Lynx SW

including 459.6 460.2 0.6 190 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, and CA2 = Caribou.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1827-W5 801.2 803.7 2.5 5.03 Underdog Underdog 969.6 972.0 2.4 9.72 Underdog

Underdog

including 969.6 969.9 0.3 73.6 OSK-W-21-1827-W6 1044.6 1046.7 2.1 4.98 UDD

Underdog

including 1045.7 1046.0 0.3 32.3 1236.0 1239.0 3.0 6.46 UDD_4508 Underdog including 1238.6 1239.0 0.4 30.0 OSK-W-21-1871-W1 456.0 458.1 2.1 5.00 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-1882-W6 764.1 766.5 2.4 4.32 Underdog

Underdog

including 764.1 764.4 0.3 33.8 939.0 941.0 2.0 4.09 Underdog Underdog OSK-W-21-2287-W5 1167.9 1172.8 4.9 16.7 LX4 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2287-W6 1163.8 1166.0 2.2 4.43 LX4_3446

Lynx 4

including 1164.4 1165.0 0.6 15.1 OSK-W-21-2465-W1 756.6 759.0 2.4 16.5 16.1 Lynx

Lynx

including 757.8 758.1 0.3 103 100 OSK-W-21-2479-W6 475.0 477.3 2.3 6.29 Z27

Zone 27

including 475.4 476.2 0.8 14.9 OSK-W-21-2503-W5 892.0 894.0 2.0 11.3 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 893.0 894.0 1.0 22.1 1089.0 1091.0 2.0 4.38 TLX Triple Lynx 1148.0 1150.1 2.1 4.73 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2531-W1 1051.8 1054.0 2.2 4.08 Underdog

Underdog

including 1052.4 1052.7 0.3 12.7 OSK-W-21-2532-W3 529.0 532.3 3.3 34.6 26.9 Caribou

Caribou

including 531.8 532.3 0.5 151 100 OSK-W-21-2537-W2 986.0 988.2 2.2 3.93 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2548 708.0 710.3 2.3 5.78 Caribou

Caribou

including 709.7 710.0 0.3 37.4 OSK-W-21-2548-W2 722.0 724.0 2.0 4.83 Caribou

Caribou

including 722.4 722.8 0.4 23.2 731.0 733.0 2.0 3.90 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2549 421.1 423.8 2.7 1096 12.9 Caribou

Caribou

including 423.5 423.8 0.3 9850 100 OSK-W-21-2555 606.9 609.0 2.1 11.1 Caribou

Caribou

including 606.9 607.6 0.7 31.9 OSK-W-21-2565 565.7 572.2 6.5 4.67 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-21-2571 574.9 577.0 2.1 6.10 CA2_2223 Caribou 581.4 584.7 3.3 3.82 Caribou

Caribou

including 584.2 584.7 0.5 16.6 OSK-W-21-2572 555.0 557.0 2.0 3.92 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0862A 90.7 95.3 4.6 4.85 BCT Bobcat 147.0 149.0 2.0 5.11 LSW

Lynx SW

including 147.6 147.9 0.3 33.8 WST-21-0872 312.7 316.9 4.2 78.4 61.1 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 313.7 314.1 0.4 224 100 324.0 326.0 2.0 23.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-21-0873 401.0 403.0 2.0 36.0 30.9 LSW

Lynx SW

including 401.0 401.6 0.6 117 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, CA2 = Caribou, and BCT = Bobcat.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1432-W6 132 -55 1065 453811 5435779 400 4300 OSK-W-21-1827-W5 331 -58 1203 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1827-W6 331 -58 1281 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 612 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1882-W6 328 -58 1062 452469 5434405 400 2450 OSK-W-21-1949-W8 105 -57 1284 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-2287-W5 116 -53 1380 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2287-W6 116 -53 1443 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2416-W6 123 -54 990 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-21-2465-W1 123 -61 1036 453398 5435556 413 3825 OSK-W-21-2479-W6 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W9 344 -55 768 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2503-W3 126 -58 1257 453333 5435641 413 3800 OSK-W-21-2503-W5 126 -58 1211 453333 5435641 413 3800 OSK-W-21-2531-W1 344 -62 1215 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2531-W2 344 -62 1179 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2532-W3 341 -60 1082 452480 5434428 401 2475 OSK-W-21-2537-W2 114 -54 1067 452981 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-21-2548 331 -57 774 452829 5434550 398 2850 OSK-W-21-2548-W2 331 -57 801 452829 5434550 398 2850 OSK-W-21-2549 332 -58 723 452703 5434455 401 2675 OSK-W-21-2551-W2 120 -55 942 453622 5435635 405 4050 OSK-W-21-2555 329 -59 741 452728 5434472 401 2700 OSK-W-21-2564 132 -50 1002 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2565 136 -57 717 452768 5435312 406 3150 OSK-W-21-2571 330 -56 708 452686 5434505 403 2700 OSK-W-21-2572 146 -50 777 452886 5435484 409 3350 OSK-W-21-2575 332 -58 690 452682 5434351 402 2625 OSK-W-21-2580 151 -59 138 453334 5435783 407 3875 OSK-W-21-2582 150 -52 159 453335 5435822 406 3900 WST-21-0741 178 -25 156 453507 5435326 -6 3800 WST-21-0839 140 -38 577 453321 5435235 55 3600 WST-21-0843 127 -34 115 453315 5435165 124 3575 WST-21-0851A 123 -40 618 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0852A 141 -43 709 453321 5435236 54 3600 WST-21-0854A 134 -41 724 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0858A 118 -41 643 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-21-0862A 151 -56 154 452954 5435003 252 3175 WST-21-0871 140 -50 582 453321 5435236 54 3600 WST-21-0872 135 -69 348 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0873 152 -61 507 453105 5435065 231 3325

Zone 27

Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653