Osisko Drilling Returns 632 g/t Au Over 5.3 Metres in Lynx

1,096 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Caribou

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 87 intercepts in 21 drill holes (10 from surface, 11 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s results once again underscore the impressive high-grade nature of the Windfall system, especially in the Lynx. Infill drilling has gone very well throughout this drill campaign and expansion holes, like today’s impressive result from Caribou of over a kilogram of gold, highlight the strong near resource growth potential.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 632 g/t Au over 5.3 metres in OSK-W-21-1432-W6; 1,096 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-W-21-2549; 60.4 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0851A; 79.3 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-21-0871; 92.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0741; 89.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2531-W2; 78.4 g/t Au over 4.2 metres, 57.7 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, and 53.3 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in WST-21-0872; and 37.2 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2555. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t) cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1432-W6960.7962.92.216.4 LX4_3437
Lynx 4
including961.4962.20.841.8 
 970.9976.25.363242.7LX4_3430
Lynx 4
including973.3974.31.01355100
and974.3974.90.63210100
OSK-W-21-1827-W6886.0888.02.09.88 UDD_4100
Underdog
including886.5886.80.346.8 
 980.0982.22.26.54 UDD_4511
Underdog
including980.7981.00.339.7 
OSK-W-21-1882-W6743.9746.02.14.12 UDD_4121Underdog
 807.9810.02.112.2 UDD_4120
Underdog
including807.9808.40.547.9 
 920.0922.02.05.02 UDD_4515
Underdog
including920.3920.60.330.6 
 947.0949.02.06.16 UDD_4511
Underdog
including947.7948.00.334.4 
 956.0958.02.04.97 UDD_4510
Underdog
including957.7958.00.313.0 
OSK-W-21-1949-W8746.0748.02.010.7 LXM_3345Lynx
 1065.01067.02.05.90 LX4_3430Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2287-W61323.31325.42.119.7 LX4_3445
Lynx 4
including1323.71324.20.547.9 
 1330.01334.04.04.49 LX4_3445Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2416-W6926.3928.62.318.5 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including926.6926.90.349.7 
 940.0942.02.020.1 TLX_3183Triple Lynx
 949.0951.02.011.4 TLX_3183Triple Lynx
 970.0972.22.24.21 TLX_3163Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2479-W9635.9638.42.56.43 UDD_4101Underdog
 660.0662.02.021.720.8UDD_4102
Underdog
including661.1661.50.4105100
 672.0674.02.06.82 UDD_4104Underdog
OSK-W-21-2503-W31026.61028.72.15.13 TLX_3155Lynx HW
OSK-W-21-2531-W2893.5896.73.26.29 UDD_4101
Underdog
including896.4896.70.318.8 
 942.9944.92.015.1 UDD_4100
Underdog
including944.5944.90.463.3 
 950.8952.92.115.4 UDD_4102
Underdog
including951.1951.40.346.4 
 964.2966.22.089.051.8UDD_4102
Underdog
including964.2965.21.0175100
 1054.01056.02.025.816.9UDD_4511
Underdog
including1055.71056.00.3160100
 1060.21064.84.65.81 UDD_4511
Underdog
including1060.21061.00.821.8 
 1131.61134.02.43.62 UDD_4513
Underdog
including1131.61131.90.318.9 
 1083.71087.84.14.87 UDD_4514
Underdog
including1083.71084.10.424.4 
OSK-W-21-2537-W2905.0907.12.116.6 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including906.3906.70.469.7 
 919.1921.42.316.7 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including919.8920.30.546.6 
 943.5945.72.230.3 TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including945.0945.70.792.1 
 999.01001.02.048.917.5TLX_3169
Triple Lynx
including1000.01000.30.3309100
OSK-W-21-2548692.0694.02.04.43 CA2_2212
Caribou
including692.3692.70.421.4 
OSK-W-21-2548-W2714.0716.22.214.9 CA2_2220
Caribou
including715.2715.60.477.1 
OSK-W-21-2551-W2854.0856.22.24.76 LX4_3414Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2555647.5651.43.937.2 CA2_2233Caribou
OSK-W-21-2564734.0736.02.027.0 TLX_3171
Triple Lynx
including735.1735.50.497.2 
OSK-W-21-2571545.0547.22.24.56 CA2_2232Caribou
 555.4557.62.23.79 CA2_2232Caribou
 568.2570.82.614.1 CA2_2211
Caribou
including570.0570.80.834.7 
OSK-W-21-2575644.2648.44.213.5 CA2_2241
Caribou
including647.6648.40.858.9 
OSK-W-21-258087.089.32.34.71 F51_6008
F-51
including87.888.50.713.5 
OSK-W-21-2582118.7121.02.316.3 F51_6008
F-51
including120.0121.01.029.0 
WST-21-0741124.0126.02.092.935.5LXM_3304
Lynx
including124.4125.10.7264100
WST-21-0839315.8318.02.211.2 TLX_3168
Triple Lynx
including315.8316.81.024.0 
WST-21-0843105.0107.02.09.18 LXM_3304
Lynx
including105.0105.90.918.7 
WST-21-0851A492.2495.63.460.448.6LX4_3430
Lynx 4
including494.9495.60.7157100
WST-21-0852A587.4589.92.521.5 LX4_3427
Lynx 4
including588.9589.50.643.3 
WST-21-0854A631.9634.02.128.4 LX4_3448
Lynx 4
including631.9632.91.059.5 
 638.6641.02.44.24 LX4_3448
Lynx 4
including638.6639.00.415.7 
WST-21-0858A511.6513.62.03.86 LX4_3430Lynx 4
WST-21-0871536.5539.02.579.330.1LX4_3450
Lynx 4
including536.5537.10.6305100
WST-21-0872278.0280.82.853.339.9TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including279.7280.30.6163100
 294.0297.03.057.740.1TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including294.5295.20.7176100
WST-21-0873459.0461.02.058.131.3LSW_3502
Lynx SW
including459.6460.20.6190100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, and CA2 = Caribou.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t) cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1827-W5801.2803.72.55.03 UnderdogUnderdog
 969.6972.02.49.72 Underdog
Underdog
including969.6969.90.373.6 
OSK-W-21-1827-W61044.61046.72.14.98 UDD
Underdog
including1045.71046.00.332.3 
 1236.01239.03.06.46 UDD_4508Underdog
including1238.61239.00.430.0   
OSK-W-21-1871-W1456.0458.12.15.00 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-1882-W6764.1766.52.44.32 Underdog
Underdog
including764.1764.40.333.8 
 939.0941.02.04.09 UnderdogUnderdog
OSK-W-21-2287-W51167.91172.84.916.7 LX4Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2287-W61163.81166.02.24.43 LX4_3446
Lynx 4
including1164.41165.00.615.1 
OSK-W-21-2465-W1756.6759.02.416.516.1Lynx
Lynx
including757.8758.10.3103100
OSK-W-21-2479-W6475.0477.32.36.29 Z27
Zone 27
including475.4476.20.814.9 
OSK-W-21-2503-W5892.0894.02.011.3 TLX
Triple Lynx
including893.0894.01.022.1 
 1089.01091.02.04.38 TLXTriple Lynx
 1148.01150.12.14.73 TLXTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2531-W11051.81054.02.24.08 Underdog
Underdog
including1052.41052.70.312.7 
OSK-W-21-2532-W3529.0532.33.334.626.9Caribou
Caribou
including531.8532.30.5151100
OSK-W-21-2537-W2986.0988.22.23.93 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2548708.0710.32.35.78 Caribou
Caribou
including709.7710.00.337.4 
OSK-W-21-2548-W2722.0724.02.04.83 Caribou
Caribou
including722.4722.80.423.2 
 731.0733.02.03.90 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2549421.1423.82.7109612.9Caribou
Caribou
including423.5423.80.39850100
OSK-W-21-2555606.9609.02.111.1 Caribou
Caribou
including606.9607.60.731.9 
OSK-W-21-2565565.7572.26.54.67 CaribouCaribou
OSK-W-21-2571574.9577.02.16.10 CA2_2223Caribou
 581.4584.73.33.82 Caribou
Caribou
including584.2584.70.516.6 
OSK-W-21-2572555.0557.02.03.92 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0862A90.795.34.64.85 BCTBobcat
 147.0149.02.05.11 LSW
Lynx SW
including147.6147.90.333.8 
WST-21-0872312.7316.94.278.461.1TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including313.7314.10.4224100
 324.0326.02.023.5 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
WST-21-0873401.0403.02.036.030.9LSW
Lynx SW
including401.0401.60.6117100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, CA2 = Caribou, and BCT = Bobcat.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-21-1432-W6132-55106545381154357794004300
OSK-W-21-1827-W5331-58120345250654343904032475
OSK-W-21-1827-W6331-58128145250654343904032475
OSK-W-21-1871-W1331-5661245249654343974022475
OSK-W-21-1882-W6328-58106245246954344054002450
OSK-W-21-1949-W8105-57128445344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-2287-W5116-53138045360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2287-W6116-53144345360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2416-W6123-5499045316954356244123650
OSK-W-21-2465-W1123-61103645339854355564133825
OSK-W-21-2479-W6344-55101445231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W9344-5576845231554344193992325
OSK-W-21-2503-W3126-58125745333354356414133800
OSK-W-21-2503-W5126-58121145333354356414133800
OSK-W-21-2531-W1344-62121545256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2531-W2344-62117945256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2532-W3341-60108245248054344284012475
OSK-W-21-2537-W2114-54106745298154355494203450
OSK-W-21-2548331-5777445282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2548-W2331-5780145282954345503982850
OSK-W-21-2549332-5872345270354344554012675
OSK-W-21-2551-W2120-5594245362254356354054050
OSK-W-21-2555329-5974145272854344724012700
OSK-W-21-2564132-50100245296054355394193425
OSK-W-21-2565136-5771745276854353124063150
OSK-W-21-2571330-5670845268654345054032700
OSK-W-21-2572146-5077745288654354844093350
OSK-W-21-2575332-5869045268254343514022625
OSK-W-21-2580151-5913845333454357834073875
OSK-W-21-2582150-5215945333554358224063900
WST-21-0741178-251564535075435326-63800
WST-21-0839140-385774533215435235553600
WST-21-0843127-3411545331554351651243575
WST-21-0851A123-406184535075435332-483800
WST-21-0852A141-437094533215435236543600
WST-21-0854A134-417244533745435296-263675
WST-21-0858A118-416434535075435332-483800
WST-21-0862A151-5615445295454350032523175
WST-21-0871140-505824533215435236543600
WST-21-0872135-693484535085435327-73800
WST-21-0873152-6150745310554350652313325

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date  of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

