Business Expert Rafe Gomez Shares a Unique Sales Strategy to Help TikTokers Get Hired

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafe Gomez, a business consultant who works with startups and established organizations around the world, has launched SalesStrategy2GetHired, a TikTok channel that teaches job seekers how to use a sales strategy to improve their outcomes. Gomez’s unique guidance is the first of its kind on TikTok, and it’s based on an approach that successful sales professionals use when presenting their products or services to buyers.

“Whether they realize it or not, job seekers are in sales,” says Gomez, whose perspectives on branding, messaging, and marketing have been featured by such media outlets as CNBC, Inc., Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, and PR Daily. “The goal with my videos is to introduce successful sales tools to help TikTokers entice their prospective customers - or in this case, hiring managers - and successfully close the deal by getting a firm job offer.”

Following his career as a music producer, a nationally syndicated radio mix show DJ, and a QVC guest host, Gomez introduced his sales strategy to support job seekers with his audiobook “What’s In It For ME?” in 2008. The title, which helped thousands of people across the country to find work during the Great Recession, was a top seller in the Careers category on Amazon, iTunes, and Audible and was featured on MSNBC, Fox News Channel, PBS, NY1, and ABC News Radio.

Gomez is currently the co-owner of VC Inc. Marketing, which provides executive thought leadership development, business strategy, and media coverage services for clients in the entertainment, higher education, hospitality, food/beverage, tech, and health/wellness industries.

“Most people mistakenly think that in order to find a job, you have to ‘sell yourself’,” says Gomez. “That recommendation is perhaps the worst advice that a job seeker can follow.”

“Instead,” he continues, “you should aim to explain the specific solutions that you can deliver in order to help an organization achieve its goals and overcome its challenges. This fresh mindset, which runs contrary to the ‘established wisdom’ that the majority of career ‘experts’ offer, is what drives my TikTok videos. It will give you a distinct edge over everyone else and make your pitch to a potential employer impressive, memorable, and irresistible.”

Attachments