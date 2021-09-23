IRIS.TV Selects SpringServe as First Ad Server to Deliver Contextual Data for Connected TV

Integration delivers enhanced transparency for advertisers and value for publishers



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and Magnite’s SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform for Over-The-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV), today announced that they are working together to enable video-level contextual targeting for CTV through SpringServe’s comprehensive platform for ad inventory management.

Ad spending on CTV reached record levels during the 2021 upfronts, increasing by almost 50% year-over-year to $4.5 billion according to eMarketer. IRIS.TV and SpringServe will make it easier for advertisers to extract maximum value from their CTV investments, leveraging contextual targeting to enhance performance and ensure that each message connects directly with its intended audience—while also providing publishers with the tools to enhance revenue.

“While marketers are increasing their spending on CTV, they haven’t had access to the tools to maximize performance and ROI,” said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of IRIS.TV. “Working with SpringServe will enable us to provide targeting capabilities across free ad-supported TV (FAST) and CTV inventory at scale across all screens and devices. Together with SpringServe, we look forward to setting the standard for high-performance, brand-safe CTV advertising.”

“At SpringServe, we are always looking for new ways to better the ad experience for streamers and increase yield for partners,” said Joe Hirsch, General Manager, SpringServe, now part of Magnite. “ Our tools give ad operators greater transparency, more control, and enhanced optimization capabilities to balance revenue and user retention. Through this integration with IRIS.TV, we are able to leverage powerful contextual data to help buyers and sellers deliver more relevant ads. Additionally, buyers will have increased insight to where their ads are running and performing most effectively.”

As the first independent ad server to directly integrate with IRIS.TV, SpringServe can provide its clients with third-party verified brand safety and contextual data in addition to the platform’s existing optimization and automation tools for CTV advertising. IRIS.TV enables video-level content analysis in partnership with the leading contextual intelligence providers including Oracle Advertising, Comscore, GumGum, Silverbullet 4D, Kerv Interactive, and Advance Contextual across content providers and platforms, ensuring comprehensive optimization for brands and advertisers.

“This partnership is bringing the future of TV advertising to the present," said Mike Richter, Senior Director, Global Programmatic Lead at Jukin Media, which operates four streaming TV channels that receive more than 11 million monthly hours of viewership across top streaming platforms. “At Jukin, we’re always looking to provide our viewers with the most engaging content and our ad partners with the most relevant and brand-suitable experiences. Given the current atmosphere surrounding consumer data, the IRIS.TV and SpringServe collaboration empowers us to significantly augment our first-party data with contextual intelligence and also provide marketers the transparency they need to continue investing with confidence in FAST and CTV environments.”

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is engineering the most open video data ecosystem in the world to power meaningful connections between brands and consumers. Our video data platform provides publishers, media brands and connected tv apps with secure onboarding and activation of their video data and marketers with video-level transparency. Since 2013, we’ve enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv

IRIS.TV Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

SpringServe Media Contacts

Danielle DeVoren / Brittany Tibaldi

215-206-3111 / 347-487-6794

ddevoren@kcsa.com / btibaldi@kcsa.com