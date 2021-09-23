Smart Parking Lot Startup ParkCo Selects Melitron to Design and Manufacture Digital Kiosks

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParkCo, a Kitchener, Ontario tech startup and spinoff of Momentum Developments, has selected Melitron Corporation of Guelph to manufacture smart kiosks featuring high definition Samsung digital displays for ParkCo’s InsightPay (TM) ‘Tap-and-Go’ cashless, paperless parking lot solution. Digital kiosks have already been installed at a high rise in Kitchener’s Innovation District with more locations planned across southwestern Ontario.

“The parking industry is known for its antiquated, bulky hardware,” said Bryan Hopps, CEO at ParkCo. “ParkCo is changing that and future proofing how parking is handled. Melitron’s digital signage and kiosk designs fit with our vision perfectly.”

“Melitron is an excellent partner for ParkCo’s forward thinking approach,” said Jennifer Steele, Business Development at ParkCo. “We instantly clicked after meeting at their headquarters and touring their impressive facility. Their designs are sleek and already tried, tested and true by some of Canada’s largest drive-thru restaurants.”

ParkCo’s first Melitron kiosk installation took place last month at a mixed use high rise at 1 Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener. Melitron outdoor Tablet Series kiosks featuring single Samsung 55 inch high definition displays are located just inside the parking lot entrance and exit. Visitors are welcomed with digital promotional content and parking instructions on the kiosk’s screen, then tap their credit card upon entry and exit with time stamps and payment processed automatically through a secure, fully integrated MONEXgroup payment system. Private parking entry and exit for residents and office goers is automated using license plate recognition cameras as part of ParkCo’s InsightSecure (TM) solution. ParkCo also offers state-of-the-art wayfinding solutions and occupancy metrics, all with the goal of generating more revenue and increasing parking asset value.

A second InsightPay kiosk installation is underway at Momentum Development’s new Glove Box 150,000 square foot brick-and-beams office complex, also in downtown Kitchener. Two Melitron kiosks, one outdoor Tablet Series with a single Samsung 55 inch high definition display, and one with a walk-up Samsung 32 inch high definition touchscreen display with integrated tap payment terminal, are being installed later this year to support the complex’s 500-space parking lot for office goers, residents and general public use.

InsightPay can be used in tandem with ParkCo’s InsightDetect analytics platform, an intelligent AI engine that learns parking lot usage patterns, allowing owners to choose to sell more parking passes in the case of public, semi-private or mixed use lots. This reduces vacancies, makes the best use of the parking asset, and increases daily revenue. Think of it as the ‘ridesharing’ of parking for office buildings, condo mixed use and residential.

“ParkCo is an innovative property tech startup building smarter parking lots and smarter cities for increased parking capacity in high density areas,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “We are pleased to be the exclusive digital kiosk provider for such an innovative company.”

The durable kiosks stand at just over 64 inches in height, are dent and scratch resistant with a steel frame, aluminum panels, and powder-coated finish to handle the wear and tear of public use and abuse. The fully customizable kiosks can vary in format, dimension, function, colour and graphics depending on the location and needs of the site. Semi-outdoor and outdoor models are available.

For more information about ParkCo’s InsightPay smart parking lot solution, visit https://parkco.com . For more information about Melitron digital kiosk solutions, visit www.melitron.com/digital-signage .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e117156c-9025-4eb1-ae19-360c440299f0