Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® to Rebrand U.S. Stores as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

New Branding Represents Increased Synergies with Parent Company Asurion®



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair retailer uBreakiFix® by Asurion has announced plans to rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™. The rebrand will roll out across all 650+ U.S. stores and nearly 600 mobile repair vehicles beginning in Q4 2021.

Driven by extensive shopper research, rebranding the uBreakiFix stores to more closely align with parent company Asurion® is expected to increase marketing and operational efficiencies, create growth opportunities for stores, and enable the stores to provide a greater range of tech care services to customers.

“Our retail footprint has grown substantially in the two years since Asurion acquired uBreakiFix, and we are confident this shift will allow us to reach even more people with much-needed tech repair services and solutions,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto.

“The stores and mobile repair vehicles not only provide important tech repair services to the public, they also provide fast, local repair options to Asurion protection plan subscribers throughout the country,” added Barry Vandevier, Asurion Chief Operating Officer. “Rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions will allow us to create a more streamlined experience for all of our repair customers while also channeling our resources, operational expertise, and marketing efforts toward a single vision.”

uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family in 2019 with a shared mission to make customers’ lives easier through technology. As Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, the retailer will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Asurion and will maintain its headquarters in Orlando.

New Name, Same Great Tech Repair

The rebrand will change the appearance of uBreakiFix repair stores and vehicles in local markets, but it will not affect the quality of repair services available — rather, it will enable the enhancement and broadening of those services. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store customers will continue to receive fast, professional, and affordable repair services for smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and most anything else with a power button.

“When a device is broken or not working as it should, we want people to immediately think of us and head to their local Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store,” Barbuto said. “Our mission is to get people back up and running quickly with their tech. We will continue listening, testing, investing, and innovating to ensure our stores meet customers’ tech repair needs as they expand and evolve.”

The rebranding efforts will take a phased approach beginning in late 2021 and continuing throughout 2022. In the meantime, customers can continue to visit ubreakifix.com/locations to find their nearest store location, view a service menu, or schedule a repair appointment.

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion

uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and in 2021 announced plans to rebrand all U.S. stores to Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

About Asurion

Asurion is a global tech care company that provides insurance, installation, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for a wide range of technology, from mobile phones and laptops to household appliances. Our 12,000 experts are available online, on the phone, in store, or can even come to you. Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices and connections. Learn more at Asurion.com.



For more information, contact:

Molly Livingston

404-360-8680

molly.livingston@ubreakifix.com

