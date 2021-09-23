REDW Principal Brian Foltyn Appointment Eligibility by DOJ as a Trustee of Chapter 11 Subchapter V Bankruptcy Reorganization Cases

Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque, NM | Phoenix, AZ — September 23, 2021 — REDW LLC, one of the Southwest’s largest and fastest growing certified public accounting and business advisory firms, is honored to recognize the eligibility of Brian Foltyn to receive trustee appointments by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in bankruptcy cases filed under subchapter V of chapter 11 in Region 20 (New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas).

Brian Foltyn has twenty-five years of professional experience in both industry and public accounting, which includes business valuation advisory services, strategic planning, dispute advisory, forensic accounting, and mergers & acquisitions. Brian is a firm Principal and the Practice Leader of REDW’s Valuation, Disputes, and Transaction Advisory Services.

Per the DOJ’s website: “Private trustees under subchapter V of chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code perform certain duties in connection with the administration of cases (as provided in the Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019), subject to supervision by the United States Trustees in their respective judicial districts. Chapter 11 subchapter V trustees currently are appointed on a case-by-case basis and…are named in each State or judicial district in which they ordinarily would be considered for appointment by the United States Trustees. Private trustees are not government employees; they are private parties appointed by the United States Trustees.”

REDW Managing Principal Steve Cogan said, “We’re so proud that the U.S. Department of Justice has selected Brian to be eligible to receive subchapter V trustee appointments. It’s an honor to have him devote his time to aid small businesses in recovering from the pandemic.”

Brian earned a Master of Science in Accountancy degree from Walsh College in Troy, Michigan, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Foltyn is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and member of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

About REDWLLC:

