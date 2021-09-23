Reservoir Applauds Agreement Between National Music Publishers’ Association and Twitch

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today applauded the new agreement between the National Music Publishers’ Association (“NMPA”) and interactive livestreaming service Twitch to work together to build productive partnerships between the service and music publishers.



Per the official announcement, this agreement allows for the economics of new gaming models to increase visibility and revenue for songwriters. Twitch will provide opportunities to music publishers to opt-in and bring new facets to both the gaming experience and songwriter exposure. These collaborations will create an even more dynamic and expansive environment for people to discover, watch, and interact with songwriters.

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir’s Founder and CEO, who is also an NMPA Board Director said, “This agreement with Twitch marks another important step forward for songwriters, music publishers, and rights holders. We will never stop advocating for our creators to ensure their works are compensated and valued. Reservoir looks forward to working with Twitch on rich and innovative collaborations for our catalog.”

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite stated, “Both NMPA and Twitch are creator-focused and our respective communities will greatly benefit from this agreement, which respects the rights of songwriters and paves the way for future relationships between our publisher members, songwriters and the service. Through our discussions, Twitch has shown a commitment to valuing musicians and to creating new ways to connect them with fans in this burgeoning and exciting space.”

