Rogers expands 5G network to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia, now offering Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network to 16 communities in Atlantic Canada

Since January 2020, Rogers has invested in LTE enhancements and 5G connectivity in 32 communities in Atlantic Canada and will enhance wireless connectivity to 25 more communities by year end

In the last 20 months, Rogers enhanced wireline connectivity in 71 Eastern Canadian communities

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that it has further expanded Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1 in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia. Rogers has now delivered Atlantic Canada’s first 5G network to 16 communities across the region, including to the cities of Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, as part of a broader series of investments in Canada’s east coast.

In the past 20 months, as people across the Atlantic region have relied on connectivity more than ever before, the company enhanced its wireless networks across 32 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, with plans to improve wireless connectivity to a total of 25 more communities by end of year.

Rogers also invested in wireline network upgrades across 71 communities in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador since January 2020. The company’s focus on delivering award-winning networks and services has kept communities connected to what matters, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, attending online schooling, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy.

“We’re proud to enhance connectivity in cities, towns, and rural communities across Atlantic Canada, especially during the pandemic when world-class connections have played a critical role in people’s lives,” said Matt MacLellan, President of the Atlantic region at Rogers. “Networks are the backbone of the digital economy and we will continue to invest in our network infrastructure to drive prosperity across Atlantic Canadian communities and businesses.”

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Atlantic Canada of $630 million of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in Atlantic Canada Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to Atlantic Canada, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton.

Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to Atlantic Canada, now reaching 16 communities across the region throughout Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton. Expanded access to next-generation technology services: Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia.

Seaside Communications joined the Rogers family to bring connectivity to more local communities across Nova Scotia. Committed to delivering rural and remote connectivity: Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses.

Through a joint investment of over $2.3 million with the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, Rogers will bring its fibre-powered network to the Storeytown area and the Village of Doaktown, New Brunswick, connecting over 450 homes and 36 businesses. Supported technology innovation: Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions.

Partnered with Ignite Fredericton providing 5G to its Boost Civic Innovation Lab and collaborated on the BOOST innovation camp to ideate and develop 5G smart city solutions. Connected community partners: Rogers expanded its phone and plan program in Atlantic Canada by donating phones and plans to 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador during the third wave of the pandemic.



At a national level, the company has made ongoing investments to improve the efficiency and performance of its networks. This has enabled Rogers to enhance connectivity to more than 1,000 Canadian communities and expedite plans to expand and enhance connectivity to an additional 750 more communities by the end of 2021.

Recently, Rogers invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1. This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets2.

This past July, Rogers was ranked as best in test in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. The company was also named the fastest fixed broadband service in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador out of all top internet providers in the region according to Ookla’s Global Market Index for Q2 20213. Most recently, Rogers won five awards for its 5G network from Opensignal, ranking number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed4.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q2, 2021. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada . Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.



2 Rogers continues Canada’s 5G network leadership with leading investment in 3500 MHz 5G spectrum, reaching 99.4% of Canadians.

3 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® average download speed data for Q2 2021 in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

4 Opensignal Awards – Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report August 2021 (https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2021/08/canada/mobile-network-experience), based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period April 1 – June 29, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.