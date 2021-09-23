WiSilica and Tridonic together to provide intelligent wireless lighting control solutions for smart environment

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, the world-class IoT platform and solutions provider and Tridonic, the leading global provider of smart and efficient lighting solutions, announced a strategic partnership to offer advanced lighting control solutions for intelligent buildings.



WiSilica’s complete cloud-to-device IoT platform offers smart controls, with future-ready opportunities like enhanced edge and cloud computing, and value-added services like Real Time Location Systems. Tridonic’s wireless technology is a tried-and-tested solution for updating conventional lighting without requiring any additional construction effort. This collaboration will help the building communities to reap the benefits of an advanced, smart, and flexible lighting ecosystem.

“We are excited about our partnership with Tridonic. Our enterprise-grade, solution offers automated ecosystems with AI-powered analytics. We have been helping customers to make smarter buildings and create personalized lighting with convenience and energy efficiency,” says Vivek Pramod, Senior Vice President & GM - Smart Controls, WiSilica.

“We have accomplished the first customized product together with WiSilica and looking forward to future opportunities. Our customers benefit from Tridonic components in combination with WiSilica's intelligent lighting control solution and cloud based services,” says Thomas Ender, Vice President Product Marketing Tridonic.

“As a technology company we continuously bring innovations and state-of-the-art lighting solutions to the market and support our customers and business partners with intelligent and sustainable lighting. This includes wireless systems that do their job reliably. WiSilica will be a strong partner and we look forward to leveraging both our technologies to further drive innovation in smart and connected lighting systems,” says Hugo Rohner, CEO Tridonic.

About WiSilica:

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real-time. ARIXA, WiSilica’s location-aware IoT platform, provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS CONTROLS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also offers customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica, with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extending its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI-powered analytics.

www.wisilica.com

About Tridonic:

Tridonic is a world-leading supplier of lighting technology, supporting its customers with intelligent hardware and software and offering the highest level of quality, reliability and energy savings. As a global driver of innovation in the field of lighting-based network technology, Tridonic develops scalable, future-oriented solutions that enable new business models for lighting manufacturers, building managers, systems integrators, planners and many other types of customers.

To promote the vision of the Internet of Light, Tridonic forms partnerships with other specialists. The goal is the joint development of innovative technological solutions that convert lighting systems into intelligent networks and thereby enable associated services. Its profound, technical industry expertise makes Tridonic an ideal driver for industry partnerships with other visionaries.

Tridonic is the technology company of the Zumtobel Group and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria. In the 2020/21 business year, Tridonic generated sales of Euro 302,8 million. 1,808 highly skilled employees and a worldwide sales presence in over 70 countries reflect the company’s commitment to the development and deployment of new, smart and connected lighting systems.

www.tridonic.com