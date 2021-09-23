Kickstart Your Gaming Livestream With PCByte

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading gaming PC Australia retailer, PCByte, shared that live streaming has been gaining popularity over the years as access to various types of gaming content including PC, mobile and console gaming increases. While the thought of starting a gaming Livestream can be daunting to those who aren't used to being on camera, it can be a fun experience for gamers to try and could even lead to monetary gain.

PCByte explains that there are a few key things to consider when getting started with live streaming, and the right combination of tools and high-quality broadcasting set-up doesn't necessarily have to break the bank.

To begin, having an adequately powerful gaming laptop or PC is required. For those planning to stream lengthy gameplays, PCByte recommends having a gaming PC or laptop that supports an Intel Core i5 processor or its AMD equivalent, 8GB of RAM and Windows 7 at the minimum. Most streamers play games in full HD resolution which provides a much smoother experience for viewers.

Although most laptops are equipped with an in-built camera, PCByte recommends streamers to invest in an external webcam with a higher resolution to ensure visuals aren't distorted or pixelated. A standard USB webcam is a cost-efficient option for new streamers. The Logitech C922 Pro Webcam and Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam are popular among streamers thanks to their sharp capture qualities and field of view.

PCByte says it's also worth investing in a microphone to engage with viewers - it records the sound clearly while minimizing the noise in the background. Most streamers use the standard USB standalone mics, like the Blue Yeti 3 Capsule USB Microphone, which are easy to set up and operate.

Along with having the best gaming laptop or PC, and peripherals to support the user's needs, PCByte says other important elements to consider are a solid internet connection and which streaming software to use.

There are many options when it comes to streaming software including OBS, XSplit and Twitch Studio. PCByte recommends users research and selects the software which will best suit their needs. Users will also then need to decide on the choice of their platform to broadcast their Livestream gaming. There are multiple platforms, with the most common being Twitch, YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

To shop for the best gaming PC or gaming laptop Australia wide, PCByte online has a variety of components, peripherals and ready-built gaming PC and laptop for your live streaming needs. PCByte even offers consultation services and everyday tech gadgets like the Xiaomi robot vacuum for a seamless shopping experience.



