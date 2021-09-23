Pet Oral Care Products Market Valuation to Outstrip $2.27Bn by 2028 Growth Projection at 6.5% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Oral Care Products Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Pet Oral Care Products Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Animal, Product, and End User,” the Pet Oral Care Products Market was valued at US$ 1,465.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,270.33 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021–2028. The lack of adoption of pet care products in developing countries hinders the growth of the market.

Pet Oral Care Products Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; Nestlé; TropiClean Pet Products; Virbac; CEVA; imrex; Mars, Incorporated; Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.; and Vetoquinol SA are among the key companies operating in the pet oral care products market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2021, Dechra Veterinary Products entered exclusive marketing, sales, and distribution agreement with I-MED Pharma, a Canadian leader in dry eye management, for three innovative veterinary hyaluronic acid (HA) ophthalmic products.

In June 2020, Mars Petcare planned to grow in the pet oral care category with the launch of the new Pedigree Dentastix Chewy Chunx.

In December 2019, Vetoquinol SA signed an agreement with Klox Technologies, the collaboration will target the innovations related to common companion animal’s skin conditions.

In 2020, North America dominated the global pet oral care products market. The market growth in the region is driven by the rising adoption of animals for companionship and the increasing per capita expenditure on animal healthcare.

The pet oral care products market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to the high prevalence of dental diseases in pets in countries, such as Australia and India. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of animals for companionship is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing per capita expenditure on animal healthcare are projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific pet oral care products market during the forecast period.

Based on animal, the pet oral care products market is bifurcated into cats and dogs. The cats segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Based on product, the pet oral care products market is segmented into mouthwash/rinse, toothbrush and paste, and dental cleansing sprays, anti-plaque pens, and other products. The toothbrush and paste segment accounted for more than 39% of the market share in 2020. Based on end user, the pet oral care products market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, private clinics, and home care.

Periodontal disease is the most common condition in cats and dogs. It is a progressive, cyclical inflammatory disease of the supporting structures of the teeth, which leads to dental disease and early tooth loss in dogs and cats. Further, these diseases can lead to serious health concerns such as organ failure. As per the AVMA, nearly 70% of cats and 80% of dogs develop some form of periodontal disease by the time they are three years old. The rise in the prevalence of various oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for market growth.

Additionally, calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, and tooth fractures are among the common oral issues in pets. As per the DSM pet owner survey, only 16% of dog owners clean their pets’ teeth every day. This has led to the need for pet products that provide a complete approach to oral care such as dental treats, water additives, dental wipes, and breath fresheners. Also, regular vet check-ups and preventative home care can improve pet’s oral health.

Pet Oral Care Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on animal, the cats segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In terms of product, the toothbrush and paste segment accounted for more than 39% share of the global pet oral care products market in 2020. By end user, the global pet oral care products market for the online channels segment is anticipated to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disturbed various trades and businesses across the world. The pandemic has posed threats to pet care supply chains. Imports and exports were also hampered as countries restricted trade policies or faced labor issues. Most of the consumers in the global pet oral care products market grappled with the onset of the pandemic. The e-commerce retail platforms witnessed high growth due to several restrictions on the brick-and-mortar stores and the disruption of the overall supply channel. Sales have spiked for pet oral care products at home, do-it-yourself, driven by the closure of veterinary clinics and professional salons. Owing to the social distancing norms due to the outbreak, the preference for online shopping is increased. Some online retailers also reported strong sales Changes in pet ownership are another long-term consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.













