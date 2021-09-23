Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Report 2021-2025: Growing Social Acceptance of Cannabis & Rising Popularity of CBD Oil

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is Poised to Grow by $25.27 Billion

The market is driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis and the growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets.

The report on the cannabis-infused edible products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cannabis-infused edible products market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the rising popularity of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-infused edible products market vendors that include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Gron Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc.

Also, the cannabis-infused edible products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crqshy