Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Report 2021-2025: Growing Social Acceptance of Cannabis & Rising Popularity of CBD Oil

The "Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is Poised to Grow by $25.27 Billion
The market is driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis and the growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets.
The report on the cannabis-infused edible products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cannabis-infused edible products market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rising popularity of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-infused edible products market vendors that include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Gron Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc.
Also, the cannabis-infused edible products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bhang Corp.
- Botanic Lab
- Cannabinoid Creations
- CHARLOTTES WEB
- Kats Botanicals
- Kiva Brands Inc.
- Lulu Group International
- Medix CBD
- Mentor Capital Inc.
Appendix
