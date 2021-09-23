Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunity Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digitally connected gym equipment market is projected to grow substantially in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.

The market growth can be attributed to rising technological advancements in the fitness and gym equipment market. Rapid digitalization of the health and fitness industry along with the increased utilization of smart machines and exercises equipment is aggressively driving the growth of the global digitally connected gym equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Moreover, utilization of these equipment has advantages for the consumers like storage, monitoring, and analysis of their fitness performances and log these details for the future references and thus has influenced consumers to opt for digitally connected gym equipment, thereby supporting the growth of the global digitally connected gym equipment market in the next five years.

Additionally, various platforms that integrate gym equipment and sports equipment along with the training and coaching software is supporting the esteemed growth of the global digitally connected gym equipment market in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Digitally connected gym equipment is the specific fitness equipment that are incorporated with the technologically advanced artificial intelligence that is often connected to internet thereby allowing the machines to calculate and store various data like calories burned, heart rate, workout functions along with allowing the consumer to monitor their exercising regime on a daily basis.

These digitally connected gym equipment is quite popular among regular health club members and are supported by high penetration and ownership of smartphones and accessibility to high-speed internet.

The global digitally connected gym equipment market segmentation is based on type, end use, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is further differentiated into treadmills, exercise bikes, strength training equipment, and others like cross trainers, ellipticals, etc.

Treadmills are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on the account of rising instances of cardiovascular diseases and rapidly increasing number of consumers buying treadmills for their home gyms.

Strength training equipment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR rate in the next five years on the account of rapidly increasing sales by the consumers as well as increasing inclination of regular fitness enthusiasts over body building and strength building.

Also, increasing sports events and rising competition is influencing the demands for the strength training equipment thereby aiding the growth of the global digitally connected gym equipment market in the upcoming five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through digitally connected gym equipment. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global digitally connected gym equipment market are

EGYM Inc.

KPS Capital Partners (Life Fitness)

Technogym S.p.A

Precor Incorporated

Cybex International, Inc

Johnson Health Tech

Nautilus, Inc,

Treadfit Technologies Pvt Ltd

True Fitness Technology, Inc

Tonal Systems, Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Market, By Type:

Treadmills

Exercise Bikes

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Cross Trainers

Ellipticals

Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Market, By End Use:

Home

Health Club/ Gym

Office

Hotel

Others

Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Global Digitally Connected Gym Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

