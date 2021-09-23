BRIAN EHRLICH JOINS WATERFORD HOTEL GROUP AS VICE PRESIDENT, DEVELOPMENT

WATERFORD, CT, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterford Hotel Group, a leading hospitality management company, announced today the appointment of Brian Ehrlich as Vice President, Development. In this role, Ehrlich will seek new business for Waterford Hotel Group, including management and investment opportunities.

As a seasoned veteran in the hospitality industry, Ehrlich has held key senior positions with companies such as Ensemble Investments, Kimpton Hotels, Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, Secured Capital, and Lodging and Leisure Investment Advisors. Based on the west coast in San Francisco, Ehrlich will be instrumental in the westward expansion of Waterford’s hospitality footprint in the US.

“Waterford is well-positioned for growth, and we are pleased to welcome Brian to our executive team,” said Michael Heaton, President of Waterford Hotel Group. “Brian’s extensive industry knowledge and strong relationships will be instrumental in expanding our portfolio,” added Heaton.

Ehrlich brings a wealth of experience to Waterford, with expertise in deal sourcing, market intelligence, and underwriting in both acquisitions and new development. In addition, Ehrlich brings high-level relationships with the nation’s leading hotel brands, developers, owners, brokers, and consultants. Ehrlich earned his B.S. in American History from Harvard University. He and his family reside in the suburbs of San Francisco.

“I am honored to join Waterford Hotel Group and to lead their development and growth efforts,” said Ehrlich. “With more than 35 years of experience and a track record of successfully operating more than 100 hotels in 23 states, representing major brands and independents, Waterford has the capability, stability, and creativity to ensure the success of any hospitality project,” added Ehrlich.

About Waterford Hotel Group

Since 1986, Waterford and its affiliates have been involved in developing and operating hotel, gaming, and venue properties totaling more than $3 billion. Waterford Hotel Group is an approved operator for the leading hotel brands and experienced with virtually every type of hotel product, including full service, select service, and resort properties, as well as convention centers. The company has owned and/or managed more than 100 properties nationwide, ranging from large multi-use projects to small independent inns. For information, visit www.waterfordhotelgroup.com.

Attachment