CurrencyWorks’ NFT Platform VUELE to Launch Anthony Hopkins’ Thriller ZERO CONTACT on September 24th as the World’s First Feature Length Film NFT

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that ZERO CONTACT, starring Anthony Hopkins, will premiere exclusively as an NFT on VUELE ( www.vuele.io ), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films.

To participate in the ZERO CONTACT auction, sign up here and join VUELE’s discord .

Ahead of the film’s groundbreaking debut on VUELE, the platform launched a Golden Ticket sweepstakes, which includes a variety of digital assets developed by CurrencyWorks. The VUELE™ Golden Ticket is the official access pass to the first four “wide release” film NFTs that will be available on the platform.

The first 100 Golden Ticket winners have been selected ahead of the first two NFT drops for ZERO CONTACT. On September 24, 2021, bidding will take place on OpenSea for:

The one-of-one ZERO CONTACT Platinum Edition NFT bundle (available for 72 hours)

The 10 ZERO CONTACT Elite Edition NFT bundles (available for 48 hours)

Data shows that NFTs are continuing to grow in popularity. According to Dune Analytics , OpenSea saw trading volume surge above $3.3 billion in August, which is an increase of more than 900% from July.

“The interest we have seen has been incredible as we prepare for the ZERO CONTACT auction on Friday September 24th” said Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “As the NFT market is driven by scarcity, we are offering a 1 of 1 NFT for the film along side other unique digital collectibles. The ZERO CONTACT NFT will be a game-changer for how fans interact with their favorite films.”

VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs.

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia.

In 15 years, the company has produced 18 feature films. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality.

For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com .

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io .