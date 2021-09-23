Troika Media Group Sponsors Crossroads NFT Exhibit and Creates 3-D Gallery Featuring Black and African Artists for Virtual Event

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO, the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group, is a sponsor of the Crossroads Exhibit, a month-long virtual non-fungible token (“NFT”) exhibit under the direction of Umba Daima, a Black-owned creative agency featuring Black and African artists in film, music, and digital art. This 30-day multi-media event series, held from September 25, 2021, through October 24, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, aims to educate diverse communities about blockchain and crypto technologies, and cultivate a connection between the art world, business, and technology-based communities. Troika IO will sponsor a live launch party in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25, 2021, to kick off the first series of NFT experiences for this project.

Troika IO believes NFTs are the revenue model for metaverse,the concept of a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe. Troika IO will create a virtual digital video setting that will enable virtual guests at the Crossroads Exhibit to participate in the auction and bid on all artworks. In addition to the artwork curated by Umba Daima, Troika IO has donated several NFTs it will be minting for the gallery auction, including items from black artists Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh. Troika IO believes this type of event can createenormous opportunities for individual creators and artists. For TMG’s global brand clients that have begun experimenting with NFTs and the metaverse to connect with fans and consumers in new ways, this event and collaboration showcases the Company’s ability to elevate digital commodities and experiences quickly and cost-effectively using Bitcoin and digital assets.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Umba Daima’s Crossroads Exhibit,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO. “There are endless talented Black and African artists around the world and we believe this NFT gallery is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their amazing work while addressing the systemic inequalities of society.”

Umba Daima curates creative projects in partnership with companies, athletes, celebrities, and artists. In March 2021, Umba Daima launched Black NFT Art, a media and community brand helping to educate, organize, and amplify Black people in the NFT space. Their vision was to support efforts to create an ecosystem in which Black artists could successfully mint, market, and sell their art. All artworks will be sold via a 30-day schedule of consecutive auctions. To attend or have your work featured at the event, click the following link: https://www.unseen.one/ .

“The Crossroads Exhibit is a historic project for many reasons,” said Iris Nevins, co-founder of Umba Daima. “It brings visibility, education and exposure to Black artists, and it also brings companies, brands, creators, and collectors together in exciting new ways.” The exhibit aims to demystify NFTs while building a bridge between fine artists, digital artists, musicians, filmmakers, and cryptocurrency holders.

In addition to Troika IO, Umba Daima has partnered with some high-profile sponsors including Big Head Club (co-founded by Mack Flavelle, the co-creator of Crypto Kitties and Dapper Labs) and the family office of a crypto billionaire to produce a month-long series of interactive events and NFT auctions.

About Troika IO

Troika IO is a global media, entertainment and brand consultancy platform that offers crypto products and services for global brands using Bitcoin, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. Troika IO is the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

