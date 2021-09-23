Feel Foods Ltd. to Launch Plant-Based Food Truck

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) announces it will be offering its Plant-based meat products combined with its recently announced acquisition of Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products in locations around the Lower Mainland on weekend throughout the Fall, weather permitting. The Feel Foods truck will provide on-the-go diners finished plant based “ready to eat” products that combine multiple Feel Foods plant-based product lines into a delicious meal or snack.



Follow the company on social media at Instagram.com/feelfoodsco to keep up to date on when the truck will be in a location near you.

Feel Foods is strategically building out its infrastructure in the lower mainland to enable the Company to manufacture, store, and deliver its growing plant-based offerings throughout the province, with a vision to grow its brands nationally. The recently announced cold storage facility consisting of ~2,600 cubic feet is located in Port Coquitlam, BC and will serve as the logistical hub for both its plant-based meat and cheese products.

This location will enhance inventory management of the recently announced Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products as well as its Be Good plant-based chicken and beef substitute products, allowing the Company to keep retailer’s shelves stocked and allow for additional product availability. The new cold storage facility will allow for the launch of the Company’s upcoming e-commerce marketplace and the commencement of province wide online sales.

“Our Feel Foods Truck will significantly increase the Company’s local presence and give consumers a great way to combine all our product offerings into a finished, ready to eat plant-based meal,” states Feel Foods CEO David Greenway. “As the company continues to grow, both organically and by way of acquisitions into new verticals we plan to add new and innovative offerings while expanding our logistical and direct to consumer presence for everybody looking to make positive changes in their life. We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our world, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

Additionally, The Company engaged Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp., to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services to the Company, and the Company budgeted CAD $300,000 for such services over an expected three-month period. Amherst Baer is a full-service advertising agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange and who is partnered with additional ad exchanges whose integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) result in access to 2-10 billion daily North American ad impressions.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned BE Good plant-based foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:

Mr. Joel T Warawa

Corporate Communications

E-mail: info@feelfoodsco.com

Website: www.feelfoodsco.com

Social: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Phone: 604-235-0010

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the entry of the Consulting Agreements, the completion of the Acquisition and the acceptance of the Acquisition and terms thereof by the CSE, and Feel Foods’ ability to finance and achieve North American-wide expansion of Black Sheep’s products. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inability of Feel Foods to close the Acquisition and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Feel Foods undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.