mdf commerce, North American leader in public eprocurement, partners with leading budget cycle management software provider ClearGov to offer a broader set of solutions to local governments

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with ClearGov, a leading provider of cloud-based budget cycle and performance management software purpose-built for local governments. Under this partnership, mdf commerce and ClearGov will collaborate to provide end-to-end budgeting and eprocurement solutions to local agencies and schools, as well as equip supplier communities with greater insights into the upcoming needs of their governmental customers.



Local public agencies such as cities, counties and schools face unprecedented budgeting challenges due to pandemic-related issues as well as availability of time-limited Federal recovery funds. mdf commerce, through its recent acquisition of Periscope Holdings, provides a complete set of end-to-end eprocurement solutions to over 6,000 of these local government agencies. Both ClearGov and mdf commerce clients will greatly benefit from a wider access to solutions that meet their needs at every stage of the procurement process.

"mdf commerce has the procurement tools proven to help local public agencies deliver on their budgeting goals—greatly improving efficiency and transparency while generating meaningful cost savings—so we've been looking to partner with a leading provider of budgeting software to complement our own solutions," said Mark Eigenbauer, President of eprocurement at mdf commerce. "We've been impressed by the market's rapid adoption of ClearGov's budgeting solutions, so we are confident our local government customers will benefit from more collaborative and streamlined budgeting processes.”

“ClearGov already works with hundreds of local governments from large cities to small school districts to help them modernize and streamline their annual budgeting process. The procurement solutions from mdf commerce align well with our local government focus, ease-of-use principles and freemium model, which enables any agency—large or small—to benefit from best-of-breed software," said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGov. "Enabling work streams to flow from budgeting to procurement, to contract management and back again to budgeting is ideal for the long-term success of our customers."

