ARHT Media Announces Increased HoloPresence Demand from New and Existing Multinational Healthcare Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced increased demand for its HoloPresenceTM technology from new and existing multinational healthcare clients in September with a robust pipeline of upcoming events across a range of industries and geographies.



“We continue to expand our position as an innovative leader in next-generation communications and strengthen our relationships in the healthcare sector,” stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Our multinational repeat clients rely on us to connect their employees with seamless interactive environments, increasing engagement and unlocking cost savings across their globalized workforces. Specifically, we are working closely with the medical community to build out virtual programs that leverage the insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) around the world to educate physicians and industry participants on cutting-edge research and technology. ARHT is proud to contribute to the success of our multinational healthcare partners to advance education and innovation through a boundless environment.”

In connection with ARHT’s new healthcare partnership, the Company’s technology was used to beam KOLs from around the world into live and virtual medical events including:

Dr. Rasha Al- Lamee - Imperial College of London

Dr. Justin Davies – Imperial College of London

Dr. Andrew Sharp – University Hospital Wales in Cardiff

Dr. Ajay Kirtane – Columbia University Medical Center, NYP/Columbia

Dr. Allen Jeremias – St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY



ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, namely its Virtual Global StageTM (VGS), was also featured in a large-scale hybrid event for an existing US-based pharmaceutical client, where ARHT simultaneously beamed in speakers live from New York, Boston and Japan, streamed online across North America and Asia-Pacific, with only in-person attendees from Hong Kong. Furthermore, an existing UK-based multinational pharmaceutical client leveraged the Company’s technology to beam in professors from Singapore to Panama and France as part of its recurring medical education speaker series.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresenceTM technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

