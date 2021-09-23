SFLMaven Announces Further Details on the Company’s Emerging NFT Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders with further details about the Company’s emerging non-fungible token (“NFT”) strategy following its recently announced new Collectibles Marketplace vision.

“We have every intention of hitting the ground running with what we see as a very natural extension of our strategic vision and expertise,” remarked Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO. “We have been successful for two decades as leaders in auctioning specialty items. The NFT marketplace is just a step in the digital direction from our established foundation. We plan to build this new segment rapidly through a unique strategy that has a foundation in small-batch local artwork.”

The Company plans to commission a talented local artist to create a small batch of unique, limited edition digital artwork for sale through auction as NFTs. Management believes this will also help to bring awareness to the potential for the NFT movement to fuel interest in the local art scene.

The SFLMaven NFT division will begin through this local strategy and then expand over time to include additional regional work, eventually growing into a marketplace capable of transactions involving NFTs at significant volume or through regular events.

Ladin added, “This initial step will serve to get our feet wet in the space. We believe the local NFT strategy has enormous promise as an underrepresented approach to this market. We will have further progress updates on this strategy very soon.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

