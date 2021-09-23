Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15.33 P.M., CHANGES IN THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES





Oma Savings Bank Plc decided on the direct share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank

Based on the authorisation of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has decided on the share issue against payment directed to Eurajoen Savings Bank. The decision is conditional and requires that the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank decide at its meeting on 28 September 2021 to implement the transfer of Eurajoen Savings Bank's business to Oma Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan.

In the directed share issue against payment, 553,488 OmaSp shares will be given for subscription. All new shares to be issued will be subscribed by Eurajoen Savings Bank in exchange for the transfer of the business. The share issue deviates from the pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act. The weighty financial reason referred to in Chapter 9, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act is the development and expansion of OmaSp's banking operations into a new business area through the business acquisition.

The subscription price per share is EUR 13.99 and the total subscription price is EUR 7,743,295.00. The shares shall be subscribed and paid as contribution in kind Eurajoen Savings Bank disposes to OmaSp for the payment of shares, half of the assets allocated to its business, the liabilities related to the assets to be transferred and reserves for the business to be transferred. The shares shall be paid against apport in kind from the business to be transferred at the moment when the execution of the business transfer in accordance with the acquisition plan is registered in the Trade Register, which is scheduled to take place no later than 1 December 2021.





