New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home And Garden Pesticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134882/?utm_source=GNW



Home And Garden Pesticides Market Growth & Trends



The global home and garden pesticides market size is expected to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing inclination towards landscaping and gardening activities and increased investment in the development of urban green space in North America are some of the factors driving the market demand. The fact that many communities place a high value on having well-kept yards that necessitate adequate pest management in gardens, lawns, and other outdoor areas influences lawn and garden pesticide demand.



They are used to kill mosquitos that can spread diseases like the West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria, which can all be deadly.They can also kill stinging insects such as bees, wasps, and ants, which can trigger allergic reactions.



Insecticides help protect animals from parasites like fleas, which can cause sickness. Human illness caused by moldy food or diseased produce can be avoided with the application of pesticides.



The garden application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020.It is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The herbicides type segment grabbed the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the widespread use of herbicides to avoid the time-consuming task of eradicating undesired plants.



Herbicides can be used to eliminate weeds, trees, and brush from the side of the road. They can also eliminate invasive weeds that can harm the environment.



In addition, home gardens have been recognized as an essential additional source for food and nutritional security as well as livelihood around the world.The oldest and most durable form of farming is food production on tiny plots near human settlements.



They have been an important part of family farming and local food systems for millennia. Gardening at home is a centuries-old and widely practiced activity all around the world.



Home And Garden Pesticides Market Report Highlights

• The garden application segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• The herbicides type segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020

• North America grabbed the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. In the U.S. and Canada, tending a kitchen garden is currently a key trend, where homeowners produce fresh vegetables for their own needs. This is fueling the regional market growth

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134882/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________